Fishing Line for Sept. 15, 2022

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Matt Arreola of Hobbs caught a 32-inch, 4.8-pound longnose gar at Brantley Lake using cut bait Sept. 3.

At Eagle Nest Lake, Liam Humphreys, 12, of Albuquerque caught a 20-inch rainbow trout using PowerBait on Sept. 10. … Gilbert Maes and Anthony Maes of Las Vegas caught a 24-inch rainbow trout using chartreuse PowerBait on Sept. 3. … Johnny Serna, 8, of Los Lunas caught a 24-inch, 5.5-pound rainbow trout using PowerBait on Sept. 3.

At Fenton Lake, Brandon Andrew, 19, of Albuquerque caught a 19-inch rainbow trout using a pheasant-tail nymph fly Sept. 5. … Michael Chacon of Rio Rancho caught a 24-inch rainbow trout using worms Sept. 5.

Eric Chavez of Albuquerque caught 42 smallmouth and largemouth bass ranging in size from 9-19 inches on the Pecos River using a 3-inch paddle-tail swimbait near Santa Rosa on Sept. 11.

Joe Quintana, 75, of Grants caught an 18-inch brown trout and a 12-inch rainbow trout on the San Juan River using worms below the quality waters on Sept. 10.

Matthew Tapia, 12, of Albuquerque caught a 25.5-inch catfish at Tingley Beach using catfish bait in the kids pond Sept. 3.

At Ute Lake, Baily Doroshenko of Edgewood caught a 4-pound largemouth bass using a minnow Sept. 4. … Tucker McClelland, 9, of Tucumcari caught a 21-inch, 2.75-pound walleye using live minnows while fishing at night Sept. 2.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NoteS from GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Charette Lakes was good using corn and salmon, peach PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 39 cubic feet per second (cfs). Fishing for trout was good using attractor dry flies with a zebra midge dropper fly.

Clayton Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Conchas Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At Costilla Creek, the department is implementing the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involves the removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary, including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries). Tentative stocking of Rio Grande cutthroat trout is set for spring 2023.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for rainbow trout at Eagle Nest Lake was good using chartreuse PowerBait, Pistol Pete spinner flies and nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was fair using pink PowerBait.

National forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access including the Gallinas River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Fishing for trout at Hopewell Lake was good using green Pistol Pete spinner flies with a water-filled bobber.

Fishing for catfish at Lake Alice was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was good using submersible bobbers with weights and garlic-scented bait.

Fishing for trout on the Los Pinos River was fair using Panther Martin spinners and nymph flies.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Monastery Lake will remain closed until further notice. For more information, visit the Open Gate webpage.

State park closures have been in place restricting fishing access including Morphy Lake. Visit Morphy Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-387-2328 for the latest closure information.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near Pecos on Monday morning was 105 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair using worms.

Streamflow on the Red River below the Red River Hatchery on Monday morning was 67 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using salmon eggs, PowerBait and Panther Martin spinners.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 316 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair using San Juan worm flies, crane flies and prince nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo near Valdez on Monday morning was 35 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora near Terrero on Monday morning was 48 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Pe ñ asco on Monday morning was 27 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Santa Cruz Reservoir was good using chartreuse PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Shuree Ponds was fair to good using caddis dry flies and beadhead nymph flies.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Ute Lake was fair using live minnows, vertical jigging spoons and blade baits for suspended fish in 25-30 feet of water. Fishing for white bass was good using slab spoons and blade baits in 20-35 feet of water. Fishing for smallmouth bass and largemouth bass was fair using drop-shot rigs and topwater lures. Fishing for crappie was slow. Fishing for catfish was fair using punch bait and cut bait. The main lake water surface temperature was in the mid-70s and the water clarity was clear.

Northwest fishing report

Fishing for smallmouth bass at Abiquiú Lake was fair to good using crankbaits and soft plastic crawdad lures.

Streamflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 137 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using dry flies.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was fair to good using Whopper Plopper lures and homemade streamer flies.

Fishing for trout on the Brazos River was good using hopper dry flies and black and gold Panther Martin spinners.

Fishing for trout at Canjilon Lakes was good using worms, Pistol Pete spinner flies and orange PowerBait.

Fishing for bass at Cochiti Lake was fair to good using twin tail chartreuse curly tail grubs. Fishing for catfish was good using beef liver.

El Vado Lake can be accessed at Hargroves Day Use Area off State Road 322 and the Main Park area off State Road 112. The Rio Chama can be accessed at the North El Vado Day Use Area on State Road 95, 10 miles west of U.S. Highway 84. Lake levels are steady but expected to drop as crews work on the El Vado Dam. The Dam Day Use Area is closed due to the ongoing construction. State Road 112 over the dam will experience periodic closures. For more information, visit El Vado Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was good using pheasant tail beadhead nymph flies, Pistol Pete spinner flies and worms.

Grants Riverwalk Pond has dried up due to pump failure. The city is planning to repair the pumps but is taking this opportunity to dredge the pond. The pond is expected to be offline for at least two to three months. Fish stockings will be discontinued until all work is done.

Heron Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow near Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 30 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using worms.

Laguna del Campo had no reports from anglers this week.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Lake Farmington was fair using plastic worms.

Stocking efforts at McGaffey Lake have been suspended due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions. Lake conditions will be monitored and stocking will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for smallmouth and largemouth bass at Navajo Lake was fair to good using Buck Perry spoonplugs, plastic worms, Ned Rigs and 3/8 -ounce black and blue Strike King football jigs with a black and blue Rage Menace trailer in 5-20 feet of water. Fishing for pike was fair to good trolling using Buck Perry spoonplugs. Fishing for kokanee salmon was slow to fair using pink and orange spinners tipped with corn.

Streamflow on the Rio Chama below El Vado Lake and below Abiquiú Lake on Monday morning was 617 cfs and 127 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was good using beadhead nymph flies and worms. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was fair using Wooly Bugger flies. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande near Albuquerque was fair to good using shrimp.

Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River near Archuleta on Monday morning was 917 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was fair to good using white foam wing emerger flies, green scud flies, San Juan worm flies and egg pattern flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was fair to good using worms.

Fishing for trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond was good using rainbow and yellow PowerBait.

Tiger Park Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Tingley Beach was fair using catfish bait.

Fishing for trout at Trout Lakes was good using pink PowerBait, corn and salmon eggs.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for bass at Alumni Pond was fair to good using perch pattern crankbaits. Fishing for catfish was good using carp and bluegill cut bait, hot dogs, worms and dead shad.

Fishing for all species at Bear Canyon Lake was slow.

Bill Evans Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for crappie at Caballo Lake was fair using live white grubs. Fishing for bass was slow to fair using crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was good using small, red, deep-diving crankbaits. Fishing for white bass was fair using small crankbaits. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using cut bait.

Fishing for catfish at Elephant Butte Lake was good using live minnows and cut carp bait. Fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass was slow to fair using topwater flies, Whopper Plopper lures and shad-pattern crankbaits. Fishing for white bass was good using white crankbaits and Sassy Shad. Fishing for crappie was slow to fair using Sassy Shad and live minnows. Fishing for walleye was slow. Fishing for drum was fair using crankbaits. Fishing for striped bass was fair using white crankbaits.

Escondida Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Gila River near Gila on Monday morning was 88 cfs. Fishing for catfish was fair using cut bait.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Roberts had no reports from anglers this week.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Quemado Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte Dam on Monday morning was 0 cfs.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Trees Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for all species at Young Pond was slow.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for bass at Alto Lake was fair to good using live worms.

Fishing for catfish at Bataan Lake was fair using shrimp, worms and chicken liver.

Berrendo Creek had no reports from anglers this week. Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on this property.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 5 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the City of Alamogordo due to fire damage.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for longnose gar at Brantley Lake was fair using cut bait. Fishing for catfish was fair using cut bait.

Fishing for catfish at Carlsbad Municipal Lake was fair using worms.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for largemouth bass at Eunice Lake was good using lipless crankbaits.

Green Meadow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was fair using PowerBait.

Jal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Van had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Oasis Park Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 100 cfs. Fishing for smallmouth and largemouth bass was good using 3-inch paddle-tail swimbaits.

Fishing for catfish at Perch Lake was fair to good using nightcrawler worms and stink bait.

Rio Bonito had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Ruidoso at Hollywood on Monday morning was 5 cfs.

Rock Lake Hatchery Kids’ Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Santa Rosa Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Sumner Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Timberon Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.