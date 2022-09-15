 Retail sales up 0.3% in Aug. from July amid inflation - Albuquerque Journal

Retail sales up 0.3% in Aug. from July amid inflation

By Anne D'Innocenzio / Associated Press

NEW YORK — Americans picked up their spending a bit in August from July even as surging inflation on household necessities like rent and food took a toll on family budgets.

U.S. retail sales rose an unexpected 0.3% last month after falling 0.4% in July, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Excluding business at gas stations, sales rose 0.8%.

The sales figures for August were largely boosted by higher spending on vehicles. Sales of purchases at motor vehicles and parts dealers rose 2.8% last month. Excluding vehicle sales, spending slipped 0.3%. Excluding both vehicle and gas spending, retail sales rose 0.3%.

While the report showed shoppers’ resilience, the figures also are not adjusted for inflation unlike many other government reports. In fact, sales at grocery stores rose 0.5% , helped by rising prices in food.

There was, however, weakening in some areas of discretionary spending with Americans fully aware of inflation’s bite. Business at restaurants ticked up 1.1%, but the pace has slowed. Sales at furniture stores fell 1.3%. Online sales fell 0.7% last month after Amazon’s Prime Day boosted e-commerce sales in July.

“Retailers would probably like to be growing more, especially relative to inflation, but I’m not sure they could realistically hope for much more,” said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com. “Consumer spending habits are changing as the pandemic continues to recede and inflation remains high.”

Consumer spending accounts for nearly 70% of U.S. economic activity and Americans have remained mostly resilient even with inflation near four-decade highs. Yet surging prices for everything from mortgages to milk have upped the anxiety level. Overall spending has slowed and shifted increasingly toward necessities like food, while spending on electronics, furniture, new clothes and other non-necessities has faded.

On Thursday, it appeared that the U.S. dodged a national freight rail strike, which could have sent retail prices higher.

Still, inflation remains stubbornly high. Lower gas costs slowed U.S. inflation for a second straight month in August, but most other prices across the economy kept going up — evidence that inflation remains a heavy load for American households.

Consumer prices rose 8.3% from a year earlier and 0.1% from July. But the jump in “core” prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, was especially worrisome. It outpaced expectations and sparked fear that the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates more aggressively and raise the risk of a recession.

Retailers are wrapping up what has turned out to be a decent back-to-school shopping season. But many retail executives say that customers are being more selective when they buy, a trend that could hold through the only shopping period that tops back to school in sales, the weeks leading up to winter holidays.

Jill Renslow, executive vice president of business development and marketing at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, said that mall is faring well with families generously spending for the back-to-school season. But she said the lower income Americans are tightening their belts and waiting for sales.

“They’re being more selective in where they are shopping and what they are purchasing, what they’re spending their time on,” she said.

Shoe Carnival, which has stores located in strip malls rather than enclosed malls, did well during the pandemic as Americans avoided being indoors as much as possible. CEO Mark Worden said the chain is now getting another bump as people trade down to lower price footwear amid soaring inflation.

Shoppers are buying fewer shoes this year compared with the last year when business was boosted by the government stimulus checks. But customers are still buying more shoes than in the pre-pandemic 2019.

The government’s monthly report on retail sales covers about a third of all consumer purchases and doesn’t include spending on most services, ranging from plane fares and apartment rents to movie tickets and doctor visits. In recent months, Americans have been shifting their purchases away from physical goods and more toward travel, hotel stays and plane trips as the threat of the virus fades.

_____

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Home » News » Nation » Retail sales up 0.3% in Aug. from July amid inflation

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
APD: 3 shot and killed in Albuquerque during 'very ...
ABQnews Seeker
APD: It was 'a very violent ... APD: It was 'a very violent night in Albuquerque.'
2
Increasing pressures on Colorado River water in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Compact made in more water-rich times ... Compact made in more water-rich times impacts arid area
3
'Anything it takes to stay safe': New reality at ...
ABQnews Seeker
New procedures will replace previous shelter-in-place ... New procedures will replace previous shelter-in-place protocols
4
Judge allows ex-felon to stay on the ballot
2022 election
Pena to remain in race for ... Pena to remain in race for NM House seat, appeal expected
5
Senator: Harassment complaint against him will not proceed
ABQnews Seeker
Senate president pro tem Mimi Stewart ... Senate president pro tem Mimi Stewart says she will push for revisions to the ‘broken’ process of the current anti-harassment policy
6
Man who cut off GPS device arrested
ABQnews Seeker
District Attorney's Office rebukes court's decision ... District Attorney's Office rebukes court's decision to release murder suspect
7
ABQ area home market slightly flattens in August, but ...
ABQnews Seeker
The number of new listings stood ... The number of new listings stood at 1,116
8
Amtrak hits the brakes in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Company suspends routes through the state ... Company suspends routes through the state due to possible rail strike
9
County panel rejects asphalt plant
ABQnews Seeker
Landowners' appeal was denied Landowners' appeal was denied
10
ABQ BioPark is adding new exhibits expected to open ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nearly half of all visitors to ... Nearly half of all visitors to the attractions are from outside the city or state