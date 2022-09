New Mexico’s Amtrak lines will resume normal operations Friday morning, according to Amtrak officials.

Officials announced Wednesday that they were suspending service ahead of a strike deadline with freight railroads and other unions.

The New York Times reported that railroad companies and unions representing tens of thousands of workers reached a tentative agreement on Thursday, following all-night talks.

Amtrak stops in Albuquerque, Deming, Gallup, Lamy, Las Vegas, Lordsburg and Raton.