Lawsuit challenges secrecy provision in harassment case

SANTA FE — A lobbyist who accused state Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto of sexual harassment has filed a lawsuit that aims to strike down the law that prohibits her from speaking about the case.

The suit was filed Thursday on behalf of lobbyist Marianna Anaya in the state’s 1st Judicial District.

The 13-page petition asks a judge to declare that the confidentiality rule is an unconstitutional limitation on her free speech rights and that she should be allowed to speak about the case.

“Ms. Anaya has a right to speak the truth on these matters, and the public deserves to know the truth about them,” her attorney, Levi Monagle, states in the petition.

The litigation comes a day after Ivey-Soto, an Albuquerque Democrat and chairman of the Senate Rules Committee, revealed in a letter to the Journal that the investigation into Anaya’s harassment complaint against him is over and won’t proceed to public hearings that could lead to discipline.

He didn’t release details — or mention Anaya by name — and it’s unclear what precisely happened.

The recommendation of a special counsel appointed to conduct the investigation and any votes taken by the investigative subcommittee of senators remain confidential. The person who filed the complaint — Anaya, who accused Ivey-Soto of sexual harassment and abusive behavior — is bound by a secrecy provision in the state law.

Ivey-Soto doesn’t face the same restriction. He is also empowered to waive the confidentiality provisions in the ethics law but made it clear to the Journal — in the letter and in interviews — that he isn’t waiving them.

By law, the lawmakers serving on the Interim Legislative Ethics Committee, their staff and the person who files a complaint are prohibited from sharing any information about it — unless either the accused legislator waives confidentiality, or there’s a finding of probable cause to support the allegations and move forward with public hearings.

Ivey-Soto, in his letter to the Journal, suggested the investigative subcommittee didn’t find probable cause.

He said Thursday that he would review Anaya’s lawsuit.

“Whether it’s constitutional or not will be decided by the judge,” he said. “I appreciate that instead of taking matters into their own hands, that they’re going through the process to get a judicial order.”

Anaya’s petition contends the confidentiality provision illegally abridges her right to free speech. Her suit also contends the Interim Legislative Ethics Committee didn’t properly handle her harassment complaint.

She accused Ivey-Soto of sexual harassment and other abusive behavior in an open letter shortly after this year’s legislative session concluded in February.

Ivey-Soto vigorously denied the allegations.

But neither has said much about the substance of the case since then, as Anaya filed a formal harassment complaint, triggering the confidentiality provision in the law.