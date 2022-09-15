APD, DOJ formalize agreement to self-monitor some reform requirements

Attorneys for the city and the Department of Justice have signed off on an agreement formalizing the city’s self-monitoring and self-assessment of nearly a quarter of the requirements laid out in the settlement agreement mandating police reform.

The parties in the case had reached the agreement over the summer but had not yet created a plan of how it would work. They filed a joint notice and a 47-page plan in federal court on Thursday.

The 62 paragraphs that the Albuquerque Police Department will be monitoring involve the Multi-Agency Task Force, specialized units such as the SWAT team, canine unit and bomb squad, behavioral sciences, public information on civilian complaints, and more.

“This agreement marks a huge milestone for our police department and our city and should be noticed as a significant accomplishment in the reform process,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a news release. “As this process has not been easy for our officers, we did not give up on getting through the challenges, and have done so in a way that is sustainable for our police department and its dedicated staff.”

The city entered into the Court Approved Settlement Agreement in late 2014 and has had ups and downs throughout the years. In 2020, an independent monitor overseeing the reform effort blasted the police department for failing to hold officers accountable and in 2021 internal investigators allowed a backlog of use of force cases to grow.

However, in his latest report the monitor was complimentary of APD’s progress and city officials said they “have finally found a light at the end of the tunnel in the reform process.”

“We overcame many challenges to get to this point,” Chief Harold Medina said. “I appreciate the acknowledgement from the DOJ of our progress and our commitment to reform at APD.”