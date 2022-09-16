NM Open: McCracken retains lead in suspended second round

An amateur hasn’t won the IPS New Mexico Open since 1968.

New Mexico Junior College sophomore Matthis Lefevre and New Mexico State senior Aidan Thomas will need top-notch efforts and help to break through heading into Friday’s final round at Rockwind Community Links in Hobbs.

Lefevre, a Frenchman playing on his NMJC home course, shot 3-under par-68 in Thursday’s second round and is at 10-under 132. He’s third and five shots behind the leader, Logan McCracken, who was at 15-under for the event and 6-under through 12 holes in the second round when play was suspended due to darkness. He’ll resume at 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

McCracken, a 31-year old who played at the University of Tulsa and is now on the All Pro Tour, tied a course record, 9-under 62, to take the lead after the first round on Wednesday.

He has yet to bogey through 30 holes. He opened his second round with four birdies on the front nine, on hole Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 8. He has six birdies through 12 holes in his second round.

Blake Abercrombie of Dallas was at 12-under and 5-under in the second round when play was suspended.

Lefevre, who has committed to play at TCU next year, said it’s “a pleasure,” to play at Rockwind and it appears he’s using that to his advantage. He’s definitely ready for the final round.

“I’m very confident,” he told the Sun Country Golf House, which is conducting the event that’s being played for the first time at Rockwind. “I’m playing good. I just need to trust myself and trust the process. Everything is going to be good.”

Aidan Thomas, a former St. Pius standout who won the Albuquerque Men’s City Championship last month, shot 4-under on Thursday and is at 9-under for the tournament, tied for fourth with three others.

Thomas, the 2022 New Mexico-West Texas Amateur champion, opened with a double-bogey on No. 1, but rebounded quickly.

He connected on a par-save from about 25 feet out on No. 3. He birdied No. 4, eagled No. 5 and birdied No. 6. He stayed bogey-free after his double-bogey on No. 1 and added two more birdies on Nos. 13 and 14.

“It’s something that’s a dream of mine,” he said after being asked what it would be like if he won the New Mexico Open. “Hopefully I can get it done (Friday) and do something crazy.”

Thomas entered with great confidence after winning the NM-WT Am title and the City championship. Still, he knows he has a lot of work to do.

“I will work on my swing,” Thomas said. “It wasn’t the best. My scrambling and putting happen to be really good this tournament. I just need to work on my swing and find something that works.”

Wil Collins, who finished tied for second at last year’s New Mexico Open and won the event in 2012, shot 1-under for the second straight day. Collins, a former UNM Lobo who won the Inspirato Colorado Open in July, is tied for 24th at 2-under 140. Sam Saunders, the defending champion who won the event in 2018, shot 2-under in the second round. Saunders, a former La Cueva and UNM standout, is tied for 41st at 1-over 143.

