 Healing in nature, helping nature heal - Albuquerque Journal

Healing in nature, helping nature heal

By Journal Staff Report

Impact Outdoors is a nonprofit started by Matthew Monjares that impacts communities through education, conservation and outdoor opportunities. (Courtesy of News Radio KKOB)

Matthew Monjares will continue his mission of impacting communities through education, conservation and meaningful outdoor opportunities across New Mexico this fall. The lives he will impact include our nation’s active duty military, veterans and local kids.

On Friday, News Radio KKOB will air the story as part of the “Good News File.”

For the past four years, his nonprofit, Impact Outdoors, has helped people of all ages become stewards in their communities by working with private land-owning veterans on habitat management and improvement projects. Then, participating students and other active duty military personnel and veterans can harvest waterfowl and big game on the land they helped preserve. From erosion control to wetland development, the conservation projects allow New Mexicans to recognize and benefit from the resources in their own backyard while also giving back.

During hunts, Monjares encourages veterans to recognize the relationships between themselves and the environment. He says it helps veterans, who often find themselves living in the past, to focus on the here and now; building new relationships and again experiencing the camaraderie they left behind after completing their military service.

Impact Outdoors was recently awarded a grant via the Outdoor Equity Fund, which will allow 48 kids to participate in the stewardship program over the next year. Unfortunately, a recent pledge of $30,000 for upcoming veteran engagements fell through in early September. Landowners interested in learning more can email the nonprofit’s co-founder at phoebe.a.robinson@gmail.com”>href=”http://phoebe.a.rob”>phoebe.a.robinson@gmail.com.

“The Good News Files” is a collaboration among KOAT-TV, News Radio KKOB and the Journal, with each featuring stories that make you smile.

