Taos man charged with 8th DWI

New Mexico State Police arrested a Taos man for his eighth DWI on Sunday night.

Pete Pedroncelli, 60, was charged with aggravated DWI and booked into the Taos County Detention Center.

Court records show Pedroncelli has been convicted seven times for DWI since the 1980. State Police said he had a revoked license and interlock requirement – but no interlock installed – at the time of Sunday’s arrest.

Pedroncelli’s last conviction was in 2014, when he pleaded guilty to DWI and was sentenced to three years in prison followed by two years parole.

“(Pedroncelli) shall install an ignition interlock in any vehicle he owns or operates for the remainder of his life,” according to the plea agreement.

A State Police officer was on patrol in Taos County around 10 p.m. when he saw a driver make a turn off N.M. 68 without using a signal, according to a criminal complaint filed in Taos Magistrate Court. The officer tried to pull over the driver but the person didn’t stop until reaching a mobile home park and parking in front of a trailer.

Police said the driver, Pedroncelli, ignored police commands to stay in the car and got out, telling the officer his window didn’t work. The officer ran Pedroncelli’s information and found he had a DWI-related revoked license and no interlock as required.

Police say Pedroncelli’s breath smelled of alcohol, his eyes were bloodshot and he told an officer he drank a “two tallboys” of beer, according to the complaint. There was an open Budweiser in the cup holder, which “(Pedroncelli) had attempted to conceal with a glove over the can.”

Police said Pedroncelli declined a breath-alcohol test and police secured a warrant to draw his blood, which was done around 1 a.m. Afterward, he was booked into jail.