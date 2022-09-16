Growth on tap: Bosque Brewing Co. to open new location, celebrate anniversary

Next month, Albuquerque beer empire Bosque Brewing Co. will mark two milestones: its 10-year anniversary and fifth location.

Cousins Jotham Michnovicz and Gabe Jensen, along with friend Kevin Jameson, founded Bosque Brewing Co. in October 2012.

“We all kind of had the same idea to open a brewery the same weekend,” Michnovicz said. “And none of us had ever brewed beer before, but we just had an affinity for craft beer. … So we said, ‘Well, we like business, we like beer — let’s make a beer business.'”

They opened their first taproom in a 1,800-square-foot location with fewer than 10 employees. Now, they have four taprooms and pubs, two locations of their spin-off business, Restoration Pizza, and about 350 employees.

And that number is set to grow next month. Bosque Brewing Co. is adding a new taproom at 10250 Cottonwood Park NW and plans to open a new Restoration Pizza location in Santa Fe by the end of the year.

“It was pretty much in growth mode since the very beginning,” Michnovicz said. “And it just kept growing and growing and growing.”

The new Cottonwood taproom will occupy the space left by Toltec Brewing, which closed in June. Michnovicz said that the location will fill the dearth of breweries in the area.

“The previous owners were doing pretty well over there,” Michnovicz said. “… So yeah, we should have a pretty captive audience.”

Over the past decade, Michnovicz has seen the Albuquerque craft beer scene evolve and mature after the “beer boom” in 2008 when Marble Brewery opened in the city.

“It was so small at the beginning — there was just a handful of brewers and everybody had small little places,” Michnovicz said. “… So I think craft beer is on everybody’s tongue now when it didn’t used to be.”

The Albuquerque beer community, Michnovicz said, “has something for everybody.”

“There’s a lot of really innovative brewers here,” Michnovicz said. “They do a lot of really fun, fun types of beer. … You might have like a really traditional beer somewhere. And then you go to one of our tap rooms and get a strawberry and mango glitter sour.”

Although Michnovicz said he would consider opening locations in other states, Albuquerque is at the heart of Bosque Brewing Co.

“I like to be able to focus our efforts in Albuquerque, and … be restorative in the community and provide, you know, competitive jobs, fair wages, that kind of stuff,” Michnovicz said. “So I think I take a lot of pride in it, but not because of something that I did. It’s like, I’m really proud to be part of the group and part of the team that accomplishes all this stuff.”

