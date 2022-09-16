Longtime federal NM judge dies at 82

A highly-regarded federal judge who served the District of New Mexico for more than three decades died on Friday.

Senior U.S. District Judge James A. Parker died at the age of 85, according to a release from the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico. A cause of death was not given.

Chief District Judge William Johnson, who wrote the release, said “We were privileged to work with and know this exemplary man.”

Parker was one of the longest serving district judges in New Mexico’s history, remaining on the bench for 35 years and in January a sixth floor courtroom at the Historic Courthouse was renamed James A. Parker Historical Courtroom, according to the release.

Johnson wrote he had ordered flags to be flown at half-staff outside the District of New Mexico courthouses.

The release states President Ronald Reagan nominated Parker to the U.S. District Court on July 10, 1987 and in 2000 he was elevated to Chief Judge before assuming senior status in 2033.

“Even as a Senior District Judge his energy, work ethic and ability to maintain a heavy caseload was legendary,” according to the release.

The release states Parker “will be remembered for his public service within the judiciary, both on the bench handling complex cases and behind the scenes serving on national and local committees.”

The release states Parker was born and raised in Houston, Texas and in 1959 graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Rice University. He earned his law degree — graduating first in his class — from the University of Texas School of Law in 1962.

Parker worked for the Modrall Law Firm in Albuquerque for 25 years before Reagan’s nomination had him fill a judicial vacancy for the District of New Mexico. In his career, Parker also served on the U.S. Judicial Conference Standing Committee on Rules of Practice and Procedures and the Federal Judicial Center Board of Directors, among others.

The release states Parker was a proponent of Alternative Dispute Resolution, or ADR, in appropriate cases and was proud of the state’s ADR program.

“Judge Parker was also a mentor to judges, lawyers, and court personnel and those of us who were privileged to know and work with Judge Parker will always be indebted to him for his inspirational guidance and leadership,” according to the release.