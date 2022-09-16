Su Walker captures aliens and Sasquatch in candid moments with her art

Belief.

It’s a broad concept, one in which, when accepted, is ingrained in the character of an individual. It also isn’t fully experienced in some, leaving it open to criticism.

Artist Su Walker is unapologetically a believer.

Walker navigated her wheelchair down the thin paths splitting the backyard garden she and her husband, the Rev. White Otter, maintain well enough to produce self-sufficiency if needed.

“Have you ever had a green fig?” she asked.

She picks a drooping fruit from a tree that shades a corner of the quarter-acre. The ripe fig tempts, bulbous with its stripes stretched – like the head of an alien.

“Eat the whole thing,” she said.

It was out of this world, which is fitting, because Walker says she draws inspiration from her telepathic communication with aliens.

A unique perspective

Walker’s artistic realm is unique, for she says she has the ability to capture the personalities of extraterrestrials and Sasquatch.

“Nobody else does it like I do,” she said.

Though Walker has been around creativity almost her entire life, she didn’t begin drawing extraterrestrials until 2016 – and then Sasquatch in 2017. Through research and personal experiences, she found that the creatures were civilized, not just random blurs caught in amateur photographs.

She humanizes her subjects, placing them in nearly candid moments. They laugh and joke, frown and cry, ponder and act, and love and nurture. Walker says her strong suit is “portraying emotion.”

“If you think about the average portrayal of any extraterrestrial, or any Sasquatch, you don’t get the range of emotion. … So finding the overlap and commonality with other intelligent beings, other intelligent nations, is the first thing that bridges the gap to begin communication, because when you can recognize nonverbal emotion in another intelligent being … you begin to understand them more.”

She says she communicates with the P’nti star nation which resides in the Sandia Mountains.

Walker grew up in Iowa and didn’t first visit New Mexico until 2013. That was also the first time she connected with the P’nti aliens, she says.

The Midwest and New Mexico are synonymous with alien encounters, but her first encounter happened while vacationing in upstate New York as a child. From then on, the experiences were consistent.

Walker channels her encounters into her art, and has become recognized in a massive community of believers, which features hundreds of groups, international conferences and strong rebuttals to common doubt.

Making connections

Walker, who has also been a clairvoyant and medical intuitive for over 30 years, adds depth to her art through her connections.

“It’s a genre that comes with a woo-hoo factor,” she said. “I’ve had an entire career on the edge of what’s common knowledge, and I’ve spent a lot of that time teaching so that other people understand that I don’t approach it with a woo-hoo factor; I approach it as a normal everyday thing that might be useful.”

The artist has been featured on both British and American television shows, as well as documentaries with her husband, and the two published the book “Inviting ET” in 2018.

Walker’s art has also been featured by author SunBôw TrueBrother, a world authority in the Sasquatch community who has 40 years of encounters. Walker’s artwork stood out to TrueBrother; she was one of the 10 artists that contributed to his published work on Sasquatch.

TrueBrother said, “I could look at Su’s drawings and feel the character, the energy through the expression. So to me, that’s authentic, and it’s a form of channeling.”

TrueBrother said he and Walker first met at a retreat in 2016. Their creativity coincided; he launched his first book on Sasquatch around the time Walker began drawing extraterrestrials.

“Since the first time I saw her, she’s always been an open, very kind person,” he said. “A good exchange is a good way to confirm and support each other by sharing our work.”

Support is necessary when faced with criticism.

Do aliens exists?

Doubt comes in many forms. Some consider the existence of supernatural beings fallacious or nonsense, and others even cite mental illness, some studies referencing schizophrenia, disassociation or temporal lobe sensitivity.

But since the range of disorders is broad, it almost proves very little from a psychological aspect. Greg Eghigian, a professor of history at Pennsylvania State University, said that the disorder argument has been going on since the ’50s, but generalizing people who have encounters is considered “extremely inappropriate” in academia.

“You cannot reduce this phenomenon to mental illness; it doesn’t work,” he said. “So you have to understand and make sense of this stuff in other ways.”

Eghigian said research dating to the ’70s shows that people who have said they have had experiences with UFOs are, on average, more educated than the general population, however, that doesn’t make existence concrete.

One of Eghigian’s courses at Pennsylvania State is “History of Monsters, Aliens, and the Supernatural,” which he says fills up almost immediately. The increased interest in aliens is partially due to the shift in research from doubt to acceptance.

“It’s coming from a number of different angles right now,” Eghigian explained, adding that advanced technology has allowed astronomers to now realize exoplanets are pretty ubiquitous, and within the scientific community “it seems more likely than not that there must be extraterrestrial civilizations.”

He mentioned that they don’t tend to believe in communication with humans, however.

Yet, there are discussions focusing on the possibility that civilizations exist beyond our own. From military intelligence to scientists to academic researchers, Eghigian said something has changed in the last 10 years regarding the heightened interest in the supernatural.

Eghigian himself is neutral on the matter of existence, saying, “We should afford the present the same dignity we offer to the past, which is, namely, to take it on the level on which it’s been presented to us.”

He added, “It’s profound, and it’s inspiring.”

Though Walker presents an inspiring take on aliens and Sasquatch, she accepts that skepticism exists.

“I’ve gotten way over the embarrassment kind of factor of telling people,” Walker said. “You have to let go of the part of it that you can’t control anybody else.”

“We are not the ones who decide they exist,” TrueBrother furthered the debate. “There’s so much more we have to learn than what we already know.”

A believer

The pace back to Walker’s home studio stalled as each item the eye caught comes with a story.

We sat, surrounded by friends hanging on the walls. A small P’nti looked directly at me with his thin, boney finger pointing upward across his lips, but his glare contradicted the plea for secrecy, rather tempting belief. There’s no need for silence, just an understanding instead of a denial of another’s reality – in any form, minor to universal.

Walker may be the most interesting woman in any world, for a believer is far more interesting and secure than an uninformed critic.