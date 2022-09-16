 SWAIA bringing the Indian Market to Albuquerque

SWAIA bringing the Indian Market to Albuquerque

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

“Blazing Trails” by artist Micqaela Jones. (Courtesy of SWAIA)

Indian Market is coming to Albuquerque.

The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts will debut a Santa Fe Indian Market in Albuquerque on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2.

Located at Glorieta Station, 573 Commercial St. NE, the market will echo the Santa Fe tradition of a street fair with booths. The Albuquerque version will be limited to 100 booths.

Kathleen Wall pottery. (Courtesy of SWAIA)

Applications show those booths are already 80% sold, said Jamie Schulze, operations director. The juried artists will be selling jewelry, painting, sculpture, pottery, beadwork and more. Most will be from New Mexico’s pueblos and tribes.

“This allows artists to have more tools in their toolbox,” Schulze said, adding the organization has been working on the project for 1½ years.

“This is a new demographic for us,” she added. “We wanted to start smaller and do it well to explore the options.”

SWAIA’s goal is to produce annual Albuquerque markets. Schulze said a sizeable portion of Indian Market customers come from this area, although she could not specify the percentage.

“We are leveraging the huge audience that visits Albuquerque each fall for the Balloon Fiesta and delivering on our organization’s mission to provide opportunities to promote Native artists 365 days a year,” said SWAIA executive director Kim Peone (Colville Confederated Tribes and Eastern Band of Cherokee).

Santa Fe Indian Market in Albuquerque
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2

WHERE: Glorieta Station, 573 Commercial St. NE

 

Alex Sanchez jewelry. (Courtesy of Terrance Clifford for SWAIA)

swaia.org/october-in-abq

