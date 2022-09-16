AARP seeks tax season volunteers

The American Association of Retired Persons is seeking volunteers to help senior and low-income New Mexicans file taxes this year, according to a news release.

This is the 50th year that AARP has run the Tax-Aide program. On average, AARP assists about 30,000 New Mexican seniors with their taxes.

Volunteers start training in January, and will start helping prepare taxes in February. Besides looking for volunteers to help prepare taxes, they’re also looking for volunteers willing to set online appointments, aid taxpayers in gathering their documents, assist with tax site technology. AARP is also looking for Tax-Aide volunteers who speak a second language.

Sandra Mills, a volunteer with AARP Tax-Aide who has worked with the program for 22 years, said that last year, the program helped more than 7,000 low-income New Mexicans — regardless of age — receive government rebates, even though they don’t have a federal filing requirement. This year, she said, there’s an additional oil and gas rebate that some New Mexicans may qualify for.

Call 1-888-227-7669 or visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide to register to volunteer.