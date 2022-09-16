 Las Vegas begins to rebound from water crisis - Albuquerque Journal

Las Vegas begins to rebound from water crisis

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Storrie Lake, pictured in April as the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire burns in the background, is helping the city of Las Vegas rebound from a wildfire-fueled water crisis. A $2.25 million pre-treatment plant went online at the lake earlier this month, and is treating water and directing it to the city’s Bradner Reservoir. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Las Vegas is rebounding from a wildfire-fueled water crisis, thanks to a new treatment system and a respite from monsoon rains.

A $2.25 million pre-treatment plant went online at Storrie Lake earlier this month.

That system is now treating water and directing it to the city’s Bradner Reservoir.

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire burned large swaths of the Gallinas watershed west of town.

Las Vegas receives almost all of its municipal supply from the watershed.

Following intense rainstorms over the burn scar, the city could no longer divert and treat ash-laden, debris-filled water from the Gallinas River.

At the peak of the crisis, on Sept. 2, Las Vegas had only about 21 days before the city was completely out of stored water.

Mayor Louie Trujillo said residents are starting to “see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

“We are working around the clock to make sure that faucets never go dry,” Trujillo said.

Utilities director Maria Gilvarry said a recent break in monsoon storms has reduced turbidity and pollution in the river enough so that the city can also treat some river water.

The measures have allowed the city to build up a 34-day water supply in Bradner Reservoir.

Storrie Lake could provide an additional 120 days of water.

Even though the city is starting to replenish its water storage, officials are still encouraging residents to conserve water.

The city distributes water supplies from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to more than 1,000 households each week.

City Manager Leo Maestas said Las Vegas is searching for long-term solutions to avoid a similar water crisis in the future.

“We have engineers looking at what it would take to get a state-of-the-art facility that can not only treat brackish water, but also effluent water and the turbid water that’s coming down the river,” Maestas said.

The treatment system was paid for with state emergency funds.

State Engineer Mike Hamman has restricted irrigation water diversions out of Storrie Lake to help preserve the Las Vegas supply.

Hamman said this week that the state is helping negotiate an agreement between the city and the Storrie Lake Water Users Association during the water crisis.

“The pipeline they use to both fill and pull out water from Storrie Lake can only be used one way now, because the treatment system will be pushing water back to Bradner Reservoir for final treatment and placement into the city system,” Hamman said.

The system can no longer be used to fill Storrie Lake.

New Mexico is seeking federal reimbursement for money spent on the Las Vegas treatment system and the costs of replenishing supply for farmers and ranchers that irrigate out of Storrie Lake.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Las Vegas begins to rebound from water crisis

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Las Vegas begins to rebound from water crisis
ABQnews Seeker
Las Vegas is rebounding from a ... Las Vegas is rebounding from a wildfire-fueled water crisis, thanks to a new treatment system and a respite from monsoon rains. A $2.25 million ...
2
Meow Wolf leader believes art has power to ‘bring ...
ABQnews Seeker
Julie Heinrich is the collective’s chief ... Julie Heinrich is the collective’s chief of staff and executive director of the Meow Wolf foundation
3
'Live, work, play' : Journal Center moves toward mixed-use ...
ABQnews Seeker
Journal Center will gain its first ... Journal Center will gain its first apartment building this December, transforming the office park into a mixed-use community .
4
AARP seeks tax season volunteers
ABQnews Seeker
For the past 50 years, AARP ... For the past 50 years, AARP has helped about 30,000 seniors file taxes with their Tax-Aide program. They're currently looking for volunteers.
5
Judge rejects court challenge targeting Republican AG candidate
ABQnews Seeker
Republican attorney general candidate Jeremy Gay ... Republican attorney general candidate Jeremy Gay survived an attempt to knock him off the general election ballot, as a state judge on Friday rejected ...
6
Full of spirit(s): Distillery 505 spirits offers cocktails, bites ...
ABQnews Seeker
Ever since pastry chef Anna Jones ... Ever since pastry chef Anna Jones opened distillery 505 Spirits with her husband Robert Houston, her dough sheeter — a machine used to roll ...
7
New Mexico celebrates chile crop grown in space
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico chile is out of ... New Mexico chile is out of this world. No, really. NASA scientists and state agriculture experts gathered virtually on Friday to celebrate the team ...
8
Tomi Lahren event disrupted at UNM
ABQnews Seeker
A speech by controversial conservative commentator ... A speech by controversial conservative commentator Tomi Lahren at the University of New Mexico on Thursday night was briefly disrupted by about 100 protesters. ...
9
NM unemployment rate decreases slightly in August
ABQnews Seeker
The August unemployment rate is a ... The August unemployment rate is a decline of more than 2% year over year