Sports Speak Up! Flagship radio station to hold party during Lobo game?

By ABQJournal News Staff

A.) LONGTIME FLAGSHIP radio station for UNM Athletics, KKOB, is having a 100th Anniversary party this Saturday at 6 p.m. (congratulations, but going head-to-head with the UNM-UTEP football game?). Might the entertainment be the piped-in voices of Robert Portnoy and DonTrell Moore? B.) The ninth 100 yard kickoff return for a touchdown in UNM football history was only ranked 6th (out of 6) for plays-of-the-week on a local TV station? C.) Fireworks are shooting off after the Lobos’ game this Saturday? Hopefully only if UNM wins the game. Who would want to watch the UTEP fans celebrating?

NM Old Timer

WITH THE INFLUX of NM revenue, how about earmarking enough to reinstate and cover UNM men’s soccer and be creative to bring women’s athletics up to Title IX requirements for 10 years? It would be a drop in the bucket of the funds coming in. Opportunities for our local kids. An annual NM United/UNM Men’s soccer exhibition (friendly) would be a great fund raiser and community event.

— TTrujillo

BYU AND THE FAN wrongly accused should file a lawsuit against the accuser. This would discourage future players from playing the race card unjustly.

— Uptown Ed

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

