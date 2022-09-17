Briefcase: UNM school of medicine hires new physician

Dr. Ariana Barkley has been hired by the Pediatric Neurosurgery Division at the University of New Mexico’s School of Medicine.

Barkley, who was born in Port of Spain and raised in Ontario, attended the University of Pennsylvania school of medicine before completing a residency at the University of Washington Neurological Surgery Program and a pediatric neurosurgery fellowship at Children’s of Alabama. Barkley will treat a wide range of issues, including brain tumors, cerebral aneurysms, hydrocephalus, epilepsy and spina bifida.