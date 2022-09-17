Briefcase: Optum NM hires new physician

Dr. Carolyn Castillo has joined Optum New Mexico in family medicine.

Castillo has more than 30 years of experience and previously worked as an internal medicine provider for Lovelace Medical Group and also with Optum New Mexico when it was known as ABQ Health Partners. She received a medical degree from the University of New Mexico and completed an internal medicine residency at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Hospital in Denver. Castillo speaks English and Spanish. She is located at the Optum Journal Center location, 5150 Journal Center NE.