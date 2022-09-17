Briefcase: Law firm names new litigation associate

Lidiya Bayliyeva has been hired as a litigation associate at Jennings Haug Keleher McLeod.

Bayliyeva’s practice focuses on representing small businesses, corporations and individuals in commercial litigation, civil litigation, personal injury defense and insurance defense matters in New Mexico. Her commercial litigation experience includes representation of clients in real estate and her experience in civil litigation involves the representation of homeowners association or individuals in disputes with HOAs. Bayliyeva graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Mexico in 2016. She received a law degree from the University of New Mexico School of Law in 2020, where she earned cum laude distinction. Bayliyeva serves as a board member and compliance officer for the New Mexico Women’s Bar Association and is a member of the New Mexico Bar Association.