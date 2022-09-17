Briefcase: Hospital names new nurse practitioner

Luka Exelby, certified nurse practitioner, has been hired at Lovelace Women’s Hospital Cardiology.

Exelby earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, and completed a master’s as an adult-gerontology acute care nurse practitioner at the University of New Mexico. She is a member of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses, the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the New Mexico Nurse Practitioner Council. Exelby is located at Lovelace Women’s Hospital at 4701 Montgomery NE.