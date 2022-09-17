 Briefcase: Engineering firm announces new president - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Engineering firm announces new president

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Rich Reif

Richard J. Reif has been promoted to president by the Bridgers & Paxton’s board of directors.

Reif will succeed William “Bill” Herbst, who has led the company as president since 2018. Reif received his bachelor’s from the University of North Carolina in 1994. He joined B&P in 1995 and was elected to the board of directors in 2002. His roles at the company have included serving on the executive committee since 2016, leading Albuquerque’s Commercial Design Group, the Plumbing Department, Information and Technology Department and the Marketing Department. His facility design experience includes aviation, athletic, aquatic, casinos, central utilities, cleanrooms, community, data centers, detention, dormitories, education, government, health care, hospitality, laboratories, manufacturing and industrial, military, office, parking structures, public safety, mixed-use, vehicle maintenance, warehouse and storage, master-planning and infrastructure upgrades. He is also experienced in identifying and documenting energy saving strategies for incentive programs, evaluating current and post design buildings for cost effective energy savings measures and evaluating design options to identify life cycle cost saving.

 

Home » Business » Outlook » Briefcase: Engineering firm announces new president

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Briefcase: Engineering firm announces new president
Outlook
Richard J. Reif has been promoted ... Richard J. Reif has been promoted to president by the Bridgers & Paxton's board of directors. Reif will succeed William 'Bill' Herbst, who has ...
2
Briefcase: Hospital names new nurse practitioner
Outlook
Luka Exelby, certified nurse practitioner, has ... Luka Exelby, certified nurse practitioner, has been hired at Lovelace Women's Hospital Cardiology. Exelby earned a bachelor's degree at the University of Texas Health ...
3
Briefcase: Law firm names new litigation associate
Outlook
Lidiya Bayliyeva has been hired as ... Lidiya Bayliyeva has been hired as a litigation associate at Jennings Haug Keleher McLeod. Bayliyeva's practice focuses on representing small businesses, corporations and individuals ...
4
Briefcase: Optum NM hires new physician
Outlook
Dr. Carolyn Castillo has joined Optum ... Dr. Carolyn Castillo has joined Optum New Mexico in family medicine. Castillo has more than 30 years of experience and previously worked as an ...
5
Briefcase: UNM school of medicine hires new physician
Outlook
Dr. Ariana Barkley has been hired ... Dr. Ariana Barkley has been hired by the Pediatric Neurosurgery Division at the University of New Mexico's School of Medicine. Barkley, who was born ...
6
Meow Wolf leader believes art has power to ‘bring ...
ABQnews Seeker
Julie Heinrich is the collective’s chief ... Julie Heinrich is the collective’s chief of staff and executive director of the Meow Wolf foundation
7
'Live, work, play' : Journal Center moves toward mixed-use ...
ABQnews Seeker
Journal Center will gain its first ... Journal Center will gain its first apartment building this December, transforming the office park into a mixed-use community .
8
AARP seeks tax season volunteers
ABQnews Seeker
For the past 50 years, AARP ... For the past 50 years, AARP has helped about 30,000 seniors file taxes with their Tax-Aide program. They're currently looking for volunteers.
9
Taos Ski Valley certified carbon neutral, to debut electric ...
ABQnews Seeker
Taos Ski Valley announced Tuesday that ... Taos Ski Valley announced Tuesday that the resort is certified carbon neutral. CEO David Norden said this is just the first step.