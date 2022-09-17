Briefcase: Engineering firm announces new president

Richard J. Reif has been promoted to president by the Bridgers & Paxton’s board of directors.

Reif will succeed William “Bill” Herbst, who has led the company as president since 2018. Reif received his bachelor’s from the University of North Carolina in 1994. He joined B&P in 1995 and was elected to the board of directors in 2002. His roles at the company have included serving on the executive committee since 2016, leading Albuquerque’s Commercial Design Group, the Plumbing Department, Information and Technology Department and the Marketing Department. His facility design experience includes aviation, athletic, aquatic, casinos, central utilities, cleanrooms, community, data centers, detention, dormitories, education, government, health care, hospitality, laboratories, manufacturing and industrial, military, office, parking structures, public safety, mixed-use, vehicle maintenance, warehouse and storage, master-planning and infrastructure upgrades. He is also experienced in identifying and documenting energy saving strategies for incentive programs, evaluating current and post design buildings for cost effective energy savings measures and evaluating design options to identify life cycle cost saving.