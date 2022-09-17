 NM Junior College's Lefevre makes history, ties course record in final round to win NM Open - Albuquerque Journal

NM Junior College’s Lefevre makes history, ties course record in final round to win NM Open

By Steve Virgen / Journal Assistant Sports Editor

Matthis Lefevre poses with his two trophies Friday as winner of the New Mexico Open golf tournament. (Courtesy of Sun Country PGA)

Matthis Lefevre, a New Mexico Junior College sophomore from France, collected a big trophy and a small trophy after the 2022 IPS New Mexico Open concluded Friday at Rockwind Community Links, the NMJC home course, in Hobbs.

The big trophy was for the tournament champion, and the small trophy was for the low amateur. Lefevre tied the course record with a 9-under par-62 to overcome a five-stroke deficit in the final round and became the first amateur to win the New Mexico Open since 1968. He won by one stroke and finished at 19-under 194, having shot a 64 in the first round, 68 in the second.

Logan McCracken of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Blake Abercrombie of Dallas tied for second.

New Mexico State senior Aidan Thomas, a former St. Pius standout, tied for fourth at 15-under after a 65 in the final round.

“I’m very grateful for this,” Lefevre said in a French accent moments after raising the bigger trophy over his head for photos. “It’s going to be memories I’m going to keep in my head for my entire life.”

Lefevre thanked his NMJC coach Jay Rees and his Thunderbird teammates for their support in a video from the Sun Country Golf House.

Lefevre played the final round one group ahead of McCracken, 31, who led by five strokes after two rounds. McCracken, who plays on the All Pro Tour, tied the course record in the first round.

Lefevre said he could sense he was leading the tournament when his teammates and friends came to see him on No. 12, where he birdied to grab a two-shot lead.

“I started to think about the victory,” he said. “I knew it was serious.”

Lefevre collected nine birdies, including a crucial one on the par-5 No. 18. He eagled the par-5 No. 14. He had bogeys on No. 3 and No. 11.

“It’s great,” Lefevre said of playing on a course familiar to him. “I know the course. I know the greens as well. It was just a bit tougher because the greens were quicker. They were more firm. But it definitely helped me to know this course.”

McCracken, who played at the University of Tulsa, started his final round with a birdie on No. 1, but struggled with a double bogey on the par-3 No. 3 and bogeys on the par-4 No. 6 and the par-3 No. 8.

McCracken finished his second round early Friday morning, six holes, after he played the first 12 holes on Thursday before darkness shut it down.

Lefevre said he wants to win a national championship with NMJC and then he’ll transfer to TCU, where he will “try to win more, then turn pro and be a PGA champion.”

(Click here for scores.)

Home » From the newspaper » NM Junior College’s Lefevre makes history, ties course record in final round to win NM Open

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
1962, 1982 football Lobos get rings -- as gifts ...
College
University of New Mexico football coach ... University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales presented the 1962 and 1982 Lobo teams with r ...
2
Lobos hope to dig up some ground (offense) vs. ...
College
Against Boise State last week, UNM ... Against Boise State last week, UNM senior quarterback Miles Kendrick was sacked six times and strugg ...
3
Aggies are big underdogs at Big Ten's Wisconsin
College
Saturday: New Mexico State at Wisconsin ... Saturday: New Mexico State at Wisconsin 1:30 p.m. , Big Ten Network Line: Wisconsin by 37½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook Series record: Wisconsin leads ...
4
NM Junior College's Lefevre makes history, ties course record ...
Featured Sports
Matthis Lefevre, a New Mexico Junior ... Matthis Lefevre, a New Mexico Junior College sophomore from France, collected a big trophy and a sma ...
5
United looks to snap out of slump Saturday at ...
Featured Sports
Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas, ... Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas, has not exactly been a house of horrors for New Mexico United.
6
Sports Speak Up! Flagship radio station to hold party ...
Featured Sports
A.) LONGTIME FLAGSHIP radio station for ... A.) LONGTIME FLAGSHIP radio station for UNM Athletics, KKOB, is having a 100th Anniversary party this Saturday at 6 p.m. (congratulations, but going head-to-head ...
7
Around Town: Local sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 16
Featured Sports
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Oklahoma City at ... MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 6:35 p.m. PREP BOYS SOCCER West Mesa at Rio Grande, 3:30 p.m. PREP GIRLS SOCCER Santa Fe ...
8
Combat sports note: Moreu signs with management in Atlanta
Boxing/MMA
Albuquerque boxer Sharahya Moreu is ready, ... Albuquerque boxer Sharahya Moreu is ready, more than ready, to turn pro after a long and successful ...
9
Lobo Marenco, family bring El Paso flavor to UTEP-UNM ...
College
Eight years ago, when Alec Marenco ... Eight years ago, when Alec Marenco was 11 he traveled with his family from El Paso to Albuquerque to ...