NM Junior College’s Lefevre makes history, ties course record in final round to win NM Open

Matthis Lefevre, a New Mexico Junior College sophomore from France, collected a big trophy and a small trophy after the 2022 IPS New Mexico Open concluded Friday at Rockwind Community Links, the NMJC home course, in Hobbs.

The big trophy was for the tournament champion, and the small trophy was for the low amateur. Lefevre tied the course record with a 9-under par-62 to overcome a five-stroke deficit in the final round and became the first amateur to win the New Mexico Open since 1968. He won by one stroke and finished at 19-under 194, having shot a 64 in the first round, 68 in the second.

Logan McCracken of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Blake Abercrombie of Dallas tied for second.

New Mexico State senior Aidan Thomas, a former St. Pius standout, tied for fourth at 15-under after a 65 in the final round.

“I’m very grateful for this,” Lefevre said in a French accent moments after raising the bigger trophy over his head for photos. “It’s going to be memories I’m going to keep in my head for my entire life.”

Lefevre thanked his NMJC coach Jay Rees and his Thunderbird teammates for their support in a video from the Sun Country Golf House.

Lefevre played the final round one group ahead of McCracken, 31, who led by five strokes after two rounds. McCracken, who plays on the All Pro Tour, tied the course record in the first round.

Lefevre said he could sense he was leading the tournament when his teammates and friends came to see him on No. 12, where he birdied to grab a two-shot lead.

“I started to think about the victory,” he said. “I knew it was serious.”

Lefevre collected nine birdies, including a crucial one on the par-5 No. 18. He eagled the par-5 No. 14. He had bogeys on No. 3 and No. 11.

“It’s great,” Lefevre said of playing on a course familiar to him. “I know the course. I know the greens as well. It was just a bit tougher because the greens were quicker. They were more firm. But it definitely helped me to know this course.”

McCracken, who played at the University of Tulsa, started his final round with a birdie on No. 1, but struggled with a double bogey on the par-3 No. 3 and bogeys on the par-4 No. 6 and the par-3 No. 8.

McCracken finished his second round early Friday morning, six holes, after he played the first 12 holes on Thursday before darkness shut it down.

Lefevre said he wants to win a national championship with NMJC and then he’ll transfer to TCU, where he will “try to win more, then turn pro and be a PGA champion.”

