Game Day: UTEP at New Mexico football By ABQJournal News Staff Friday, September 16th, 2022 at 8:56PM Home » From the newspaper » Game Day: UTEP at New Mexico football Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community. • Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share? We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com taboola desktop MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS View All Game Day: UTEP at New Mexico football 1962, 1982 football Lobos get rings -- as gifts from UNM coach Gonzales University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales presented the 1962 and 1982 Lobo teams… Lobos hope to dig up some ground (offense) vs. UTEP on Saturday Against Boise State last week, UNM senior quarterback Miles Kendrick was sacked six times and… More College