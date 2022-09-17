 Game Day: UTEP at New Mexico football - Albuquerque Journal

Game Day: UTEP at New Mexico football

By ABQJournal News Staff

Home » From the newspaper » Game Day: UTEP at New Mexico football

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Game Day: UTEP at New Mexico football
College
2
1962, 1982 football Lobos get rings -- as gifts ...
College
University of New Mexico football coach ... University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales presented the 1962 and 1982 Lobo teams with r ...
3
Lobos hope to dig up some ground (offense) vs. ...
College
Against Boise State last week, UNM ... Against Boise State last week, UNM senior quarterback Miles Kendrick was sacked six times and strugg ...
4
Aggies are big underdogs at Big Ten's Wisconsin
College
Saturday: New Mexico State at Wisconsin ... Saturday: New Mexico State at Wisconsin 1:30 p.m. , Big Ten Network Line: Wisconsin by 37½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook Series record: Wisconsin leads ...
5
Lobo Marenco, family bring El Paso flavor to UTEP-UNM ...
College
Eight years ago, when Alec Marenco ... Eight years ago, when Alec Marenco was 11 he traveled with his family from El Paso to Albuquerque to ...
6
Rick Wright: Women's sports did exist after all at ...
College
During my long-ago (1965-69) undergraduate days, ... During my long-ago (1965-69) undergraduate days, as I walked the malls and halls of the University o ...
7
Benito Chavez, 96, and wife Connie, 92, love the ...
College
The Chavez family loves their Lobos. ... The Chavez family loves their Lobos. For a long time, it's been this way. The dedication and fanatical following of all things UNM Athletics ...
8
Thompson to step down as Mountain West commissioner at ...
ABQnews Seeker
Craig Thompson, the only commissioner the ... Craig Thompson, the only commissioner the Mountain West Conference has ever known, announced he is stepping down.
9
Biassou helps UNM volleyball improve to 8-1
College
The University of New Mexico volleyball ... The University of New Mexico volleyball team's depth — and its 7-1 record — were put to a stiff test Wednesday night. After winning ...