Atrisco Heritage tops West Mesa in a wild one, 59-54

It may have been the wildest game in Class 6A prep football so far this season.

Atrisco Heritage Academy squandered all of a 27-0 lead, and then held on for dear life in a 59-54 victory over West Mesa in a shootout at Nusenda Community Stadium on Friday night.

After watching the Mustangs (2-3) take a 54-53 advantage on an 8-yard Elijah Brody run with 4:07 remaining, the Jaguars answered with six-play, 58-yard touchdown drive. The charge was led by Manny Sedillo, who interestingly enough, was playing his first series at quarterback after catching three touchdown passes from Dean Marquez in the first half.

Sedillo rushed for 38 yards on the drive — including what turned out to be the game-winning 18-yard score.

Brody, the son of West Mesa head coach Landrick Brody, still had 1:12 to work some magic, and he nearly did. The junior quarterback took the Mustangs from their own 35 to the Atrisco 8 — mostly with his legs — to set up one final chance with 4 seconds to play.

The heroics fell short, however, as Brody was unable to connect with Christopher Jinzo in the back corner of the end zone as time expired. All told, Brody finished with 172 yards rushing and another 313 through the air while accounting for five total touchdowns. Unofficially, the Jaguars and Mustangs combined for 1,214 yards of total offense.

Atrisco took the opening kickoff 96 yards to the Wesa Mesa 2 to set up a Marquise Renfro score — and continued roll from there, taking a 27-0 lead with 11:11 remaining in the second quarter. The Mustangs gradually worked their way back into the game, but one play in particular ended up coming back to haunt them.

After the Jaguars scored on their opening drive, West Mesa quickly moved down the field to respond. However, an apparent 14-yard TD run by Elijah Espinoza was negated due to Espinoza hurdling the last Jaguar defender on his way to the end zone. Instead of a score, West Mesa received a 15-yard penalty and would eventually turn the ball over on downs.

ATRISCO HERITAGE 59, WEST MESA 54

Atrisco 20 21 6 12—59

West Mesa 0 20 21 13—54

Scoring: A, Marquise Renfro 1 run (kick blocked); A, Manny Sedillo 20 pass from Dean Marquez (Diego Winnikoff kick); A, Sedillo 48 pass from Marquez (Winnikoff kick); A, Andres Villalobos 8 run (Winnikoff kick); W, Elijah Espinoza 38 run (Espinoza kick); W, Espinoza 6 run (kick failed); A, Sedillo 80 pass from Marquez (Winnikoff kick); W, Robert Ramirez 20 pass from Elijah Brody (Espinoza kick); A, Latavious Morris 50 pass from Marquez (Winnikoff kick), W, Ramirez 52 run (Espinoza kick); W, Chris Johnson 10 pass from Brody (Espinoza kick); A, Renfro 6 run (kick failed); W, Johnson 20 pass from Brody (Espinoza kick); W, Richard Martinez 37 pass from Brody (Espinoza kick); A, Winnikoff 44 pass from Marquez (pass failed); W, Brody 8 run (kick failed); A, Manny Sedillo 18 run (pass failed). Rec. : A 4-1, W 2-3.

First Downs: A 15; W 24. Rushes-yards: A 28-157; W 39-395. Passing: A 14-26-0—349; W 17-32-1—313. Total Offense: A 506; W 708. Punts-avg.: A 5-28.4; W 2-26. Fumbles-lost: A 1-0; WM 1-1. Penalties-yards: A 4-45; W 9-125.