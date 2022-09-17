 NFL DFS Week 2 optimal lineup - Albuquerque Journal

NFL DFS Week 2 optimal lineup

By Eddie Brown / The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)

Devising the perfect Daily Fantasy Sports strategy for the NFL can be a challenge, which is why I’m here to assist.

On DraftKings, it’s important to remember you’re playing full-point PPR with bonuses if a player surpasses 300 passing yards, 100 rushing yards or 100 receiving yards.

Here is my optimal lineup for Sunday’s $4 million Fantasy Football Millionaire contest, but can be utilized as a foundation in other games and platforms.

All prices listed are courtesy of DraftKings with a $50,000 budget.

— QB: Russell Wilson, Broncos ($7,200)

Rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett might want to let Russ cook a little extra this week to get rid of the bad taste of taking the ball out of the All-Pro quarterback’s hands with the game on the line in Seattle. Denver’s offensive line was one of just eight units to allow a pressure rate of 20% or less last week. Houston had the league’s fifth-worst pressure rate in Week 1 and benefited greatly from Indy’s receivers’ end-zone drops.

— RB: Saquon Barkley, Giants ($7,300)

Barkley looked all the way back against Tennessee. According to Pro Football Focus, he averaged a league-leading 6.8 yards per carry after contact among running backs with at least 10 rush attempts on the week. Carolina just struggled mightily against the combination of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Barkley possesses both skill sets.

— RB: Chase Edmonds, Dolphins ($5,200)

Unfortunately, Edmonds didn’t produce for us last week, but I’m running it back because the usage was right and the matchup is ripe for his particular set of skills. Baltimore allowed 13 receptions on 18 targets for 78 yards to the Jets’ running backs in Week 1 after giving up the seventh-most receiving yards (743) and 9.5 yards per reception to running backs last season.

— WR: Courtland Sutton, Broncos ($6,100)

Sutton’s Air Yards share (43%) in Seattle and Michael Pittman Jr.’s big game in the opener against the Texans — nine receptions for 121 yards and a TD — makes me think there’s a breakthrough on the horizon.

— WR: Brandin Cooks, Texans ($6,000)

Cooks was just one of nine receivers with at least 30% of their team’s targets and 40% of the air yards in Week 1, which means there is more than enough volume here to overcome a bad matchup against cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

— WR: Jerry Jeudy, Broncos ($5,600)

Jeudy tied with Sutton for second on the team in targets (seven) behind Javonte Williams’ robust 12, produced a 67-yard touchdown and earned a solid 25% Air Yards share against the Seahawks. There’s enough volume in this offense for everyone to eat with Chef Wilson under center, especially in the home opener after a disappointing loss.

— TE: Juwan Johnson, Saints ($2,500)

While Taysom Hill garnered all the attention in the opener, Johnson is clearly the receiving tight end for New Orleans — he ran a route on 80% of the pass plays and finished third in targets (five). The former wide receiver lined up slot or out wide 26 times during the Saints come-from-behind effort.

— FLEX: Deebo Samuel, 49ers ($7,800)

It stands to reason Samuel will be once again heavily involved in the run game with Elijah Mitchell landing on injured reserve with a knee injury, which will keep both his floor and ceiling high (especially if the forecast of rain in Santa Clara proves correct).

— DST: Miami Dolphins ($2,300)

The Dolphins represent a great pivot off of the Bengals defense this week, who will certainly be chalk in a matchup with Dallas and backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

