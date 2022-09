The Saturday night game between visiting UTEP and the New Mexico Lobos is underway at University Stadium. The Miners are 1-2 after defeating New Mexico State last week, UNM is 1-1 after a loss to Boise State.

The Journal is staffing game in the person of assistant sports editor Steve Virgen and photographer Chancey Bush. Check back here later Saturday for a game report. Check Steve’s Twitter feed below.

Tweets by SteveVirgen