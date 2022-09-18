Allen’s 3 TDs spark Wisconsin in 66-7 rout of 0-4 New Mexico State

MADISON, Wis. — Braelon Allen rushed for three touchdowns to help lead Wisconsin to a 66-7 victory against New Mexico State Saturday.

The three-TD performance for Allen matched a career high. The sophomore running back finished with 15 carries for 86 yards and three scores for the Badgers (2-1), who rebounded from a 17-14 loss last week to Washington State.

Allen broke away for a 39-yard rush for a score to give Wisconsin a 7-0 lead just 90 seconds into the game.

Allen’s effort marked just the third time in his last 12 games that he’s been held under 100 yards.

Chez Mellusi had a 2-yard touchdown run to cap a seven-play, 63-yard yard drive that pushed Wisconsin’s lead to 14-0 with 14:56 to go in the first half.

Keontez Lewis caught an 18-yard touchdown pass to increase the Badgers’ lead to 21-0 with 12:22 left in the first half.

Badgers linebacker Maema Njongmeta got a pick on an Aggies deflection at New Mexico State’s 2-yard line that set up Allen’s second TD two plays later, a 1-yard rush that pushed Wisconsin to 28-0.

Quarterback Graham Mertz went 10 of 13 for 251 yards with three touchdowns and 1 interception in three-plus quarters. Mertz threw to six different receivers.

Myles Burkett, a true freshman, replaced Mertz with 5:34 to go in the third quarter. Deacon Hill was inserted with less than 30 seconds remaining in the third.

Badgers wide receiver Skyler Bell caught 3 passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns, including a 49-yard TD catch.

The Aggies (0-4) just had 100 yards of offense in the first half. They collected 82 yards during a 13-play drive with less than 3 minutes remaining.

New Mexico State kicker Ethan Albertson missed a 29-yard field goal try with 4 seconds left in the first half and its only score was a 1-yard rush for a touchdown by Ahmonte Watkins with 8:10 left in the game.

The Aggies got flagged seven times for 68 yards in the loss.

Wisconsin kicker Vito Calvaruso, who missed 51- and 43-yard field-goal attempts last week in the Badgers’ 17-14 loss to Washington State, was sidelined with a right leg injury.

THE TAKEAWAY

New Mexico State: The Aggies have posted two losses to Big Ten Conference opponents this season. New Mexico State suffered a 38-0 loss at Minnesota on Sept. 1. First-season Aggies coach Jerry Kill, still searching for his first win, was head coach at Minnesota from 2011-15.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Wisconsin, which fell out of the Top 25 poll last week, likely won’t gain much ground to get back in the rankings.

UP NEXT

New Mexico State: Hosts Hawaii on Saturday.

Wisconsin: The Badgers play at No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday.

Wisconsin 66, New Mexico State 7

New Mexico St. 0 0 0 7 — 7

Wisconsin 7 28 21 10 — 66

First Quarter

WIS—B.Allen 39 run (Van Zelst kick), 13:30.

Second Quarter

WIS—Mellusi 2 run (Van Zelst kick), 14:56.

WIS—Lewis 18 pass from Mertz (Van Zelst kick), 12:22.

WIS—B.Allen 1 run (Van Zelst kick), 11:17.

WIS—B.Allen 2 run (Van Zelst kick), 6:09.

Third Quarter

WIS—S.Bell 49 pass from Mertz (Van Zelst kick), 9:55.

WIS—S.Bell 18 pass from Mertz (Van Zelst kick), 6:53.

WIS—Guerendo 3 run (Van Zelst kick), 1:41.

Fourth Quarter

WIS—Guerendo 30 run (Van Zelst kick), 11:48.

NMSU—Watkins 1 run (Money kick), 8:10.

WIS—FG Van Zelst 27, 3:58.

NMSU WIS

First downs 14 25

Total Net Yards 242 594

Rushes-yards 36-118 45-259

Passing 124 335

Punt Returns 0-0 2-1

Kickoff Returns 2-24 1-50

Interceptions Ret. 1-4 3-10

Comp-Att-Int 10-30-3 16-20-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 1-18 2-18

Punts 10-34.5 3-48.333

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 7-68 4-50

Time of Possession 16:05 29:40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New Mexico St., S.Thomas 9-46, Gans 9-38, Ja.Jones 7-28, Watkins 6-27, Pavia 5-(minus 21). Wisconsin, B.Allen 15-86, Guerendo 11-73, Mellusi 10-71, Davis 5-45, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Mertz 2-(minus 5), Hill 1-(minus 10).

PASSING—New Mexico St., Frakes 3-10-2-66, Pavia 6-19-1-52, Eget 1-1-0-6. Wisconsin, Mertz 12-15-1-251, Burkett 4-5-0-84.

RECEIVING—New Mexico St., Childress 2-18, Parker 1-36, Bellamy 1-25, Dixon 1-11, J.Jones 1-10, Brady 1-9, Powers 1-6, Warner 1-6, Whitford 1-3. Wisconsin, Bell 4-108, Engram 3-63, Cundiff 2-57, Dike 2-35, H.Rucci 2-20, Franklin 1-21, Lewis 1-18, Acker 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—New Mexico St., Albertson 29.

