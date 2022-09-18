 Allen's 3 TDs spark Wisconsin in 66-7 rout of 0-4 New Mexico State - Albuquerque Journal

Allen’s 3 TDs spark Wisconsin in 66-7 rout of 0-4 New Mexico State

By Tamira Madsen / Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Braelon Allen rushed for three touchdowns to help lead Wisconsin to a 66-7 victory against New Mexico State Saturday.

The three-TD performance for Allen matched a career high. The sophomore running back finished with 15 carries for 86 yards and three scores for the Badgers (2-1), who rebounded from a 17-14 loss last week to Washington State.

Allen broke away for a 39-yard rush for a score to give Wisconsin a 7-0 lead just 90 seconds into the game.

Allen’s effort marked just the third time in his last 12 games that he’s been held under 100 yards.

Wisconsin’s Ricardo Hallman (2) breaks up a pass intended for New Mexico State’s Terrell Warner (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Chez Mellusi had a 2-yard touchdown run to cap a seven-play, 63-yard yard drive that pushed Wisconsin’s lead to 14-0 with 14:56 to go in the first half.

Keontez Lewis caught an 18-yard touchdown pass to increase the Badgers’ lead to 21-0 with 12:22 left in the first half.

Badgers linebacker Maema Njongmeta got a pick on an Aggies deflection at New Mexico State’s 2-yard line that set up Allen’s second TD two plays later, a 1-yard rush that pushed Wisconsin to 28-0.

Quarterback Graham Mertz went 10 of 13 for 251 yards with three touchdowns and 1 interception in three-plus quarters. Mertz threw to six different receivers.

Myles Burkett, a true freshman, replaced Mertz with 5:34 to go in the third quarter. Deacon Hill was inserted with less than 30 seconds remaining in the third.

Badgers wide receiver Skyler Bell caught 3 passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns, including a 49-yard TD catch.

The Aggies (0-4) just had 100 yards of offense in the first half. They collected 82 yards during a 13-play drive with less than 3 minutes remaining.

New Mexico State kicker Ethan Albertson missed a 29-yard field goal try with 4 seconds left in the first half and its only score was a 1-yard rush for a touchdown by Ahmonte Watkins with 8:10 left in the game.

The Aggies got flagged seven times for 68 yards in the loss.

Wisconsin kicker Vito Calvaruso, who missed 51- and 43-yard field-goal attempts last week in the Badgers’ 17-14 loss to Washington State, was sidelined with a right leg injury.

THE TAKEAWAY

New Mexico State: The Aggies have posted two losses to Big Ten Conference opponents this season. New Mexico State suffered a 38-0 loss at Minnesota on Sept. 1. First-season Aggies coach Jerry Kill, still searching for his first win, was head coach at Minnesota from 2011-15.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Wisconsin, which fell out of the Top 25 poll last week, likely won’t gain much ground to get back in the rankings.

UP NEXT

New Mexico State: Hosts Hawaii on Saturday.

Wisconsin: The Badgers play at No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday.

Wisconsin 66, New Mexico State 7

New Mexico St. 0 0 0 7 — 7

Wisconsin 7 28 21 10 — 66

First Quarter

WIS—B.Allen 39 run (Van Zelst kick), 13:30.

Second Quarter

WIS—Mellusi 2 run (Van Zelst kick), 14:56.

WIS—Lewis 18 pass from Mertz (Van Zelst kick), 12:22.

WIS—B.Allen 1 run (Van Zelst kick), 11:17.

WIS—B.Allen 2 run (Van Zelst kick), 6:09.

Third Quarter

WIS—S.Bell 49 pass from Mertz (Van Zelst kick), 9:55.

WIS—S.Bell 18 pass from Mertz (Van Zelst kick), 6:53.

WIS—Guerendo 3 run (Van Zelst kick), 1:41.

Fourth Quarter

WIS—Guerendo 30 run (Van Zelst kick), 11:48.

NMSU—Watkins 1 run (Money kick), 8:10.

WIS—FG Van Zelst 27, 3:58.

———

NMSU WIS

First downs 14 25

Total Net Yards 242 594

Rushes-yards 36-118 45-259

Passing 124 335

Punt Returns 0-0 2-1

Kickoff Returns 2-24 1-50

Interceptions Ret. 1-4 3-10

Comp-Att-Int 10-30-3 16-20-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 1-18 2-18

Punts 10-34.5 3-48.333

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 7-68 4-50

Time of Possession 16:05 29:40

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New Mexico St., S.Thomas 9-46, Gans 9-38, Ja.Jones 7-28, Watkins 6-27, Pavia 5-(minus 21). Wisconsin, B.Allen 15-86, Guerendo 11-73, Mellusi 10-71, Davis 5-45, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Mertz 2-(minus 5), Hill 1-(minus 10).

PASSING—New Mexico St., Frakes 3-10-2-66, Pavia 6-19-1-52, Eget 1-1-0-6. Wisconsin, Mertz 12-15-1-251, Burkett 4-5-0-84.

RECEIVING—New Mexico St., Childress 2-18, Parker 1-36, Bellamy 1-25, Dixon 1-11, J.Jones 1-10, Brady 1-9, Powers 1-6, Warner 1-6, Whitford 1-3. Wisconsin, Bell 4-108, Engram 3-63, Cundiff 2-57, Dike 2-35, H.Rucci 2-20, Franklin 1-21, Lewis 1-18, Acker 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—New Mexico St., Albertson 29.

 

