Prep football Saturday: Strong quarter lifts Farmington over ABQ High

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque High’s Frank Hren breaks out for a long run as the Bulldogs faced off against Farmington at Milne Stadium on Saturday. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

The Farmington Scorpions are still feeling their way around this jump to Class 6A football, but they earned an important win at the season’s midway point.

Farmington scored three touchdowns on seven plays over a span of three minutes in the third quarter, and the Scorpions pulled away from Albuquerque High (1-3) for a 41-18 prep football victory on a toasty Saturday afternoon at Milne Stadium.

Scorpions quarterback Trel Griego scored on a pair of 1-yard sneaks and threw four touchdown passes to lead Farmington (2-3).

Farmington led 7-6 at halftime, but erupted for 27 points in the pivotal third quarter.

“Honestly, I feel like, team-wise, we were a little flat in the first half, and we felt we could play with a lot better energy,” Scorpions coach Jeff Dalton said. “At halftime, we got them to focus on their own job and not covering for anyone else, and it’s amazing how well kids execute when they just focus on the one little thing they’re supposed to do.”

Farmington gained 134 yards before halftime, but had more than twice that number — 276 yards — after halftime.

Griego threw TD passes in the third quarter of 67 yards to Ethan Tsosie, 18 yards to Waylon Schake and 21 yards to Jevon Smith, plus he scored from the 1 himself.

The Scorpions, new to 6A this season, were coming off a 42-36 home loss to Cibola in which the Cougars scored late to win the game.

“This was definitely a win we needed,” Dalton said.

FARMINGTON 41,

ALBUQUERQUE HIGH 18

Farmington 0 7 27 7 — 41

AHS 0 6 0 12 — 18

Scoring: F, Trel Griego 1 run (Tate James kick); A, Andrew Roybal 11 pass from Frank Hren (kick failed); F, Ethan Tsosie 67 pass from Griego (James kick); F, Griego 1 run (kick blocked); F, Waylon Schake 18 pass from Griego (James kick); F, Jevon Smith 21 pass from Griego (James kick); A, Hren 5 run (run failed); F, Josiyah Archuleta 59 pass from Griego (James kick); A, Roybal 12 pass from Hren (pass failed). Records: F 2-3; A 1-3.

First downs: F 18; A 19. Rushes-yards: F 35-127; A 33-96. Passing: F 20-27-1—283; A 23-38-1—174. Total offense: F 410; A 270. Punts-avg.: F 3-35.7; A 4-31.3. Fumbles-lost: F 2-1; A 0-0. Penalties-yards: F 9-123; A 3-15.

ALSO SATURDAY: Portales, Class 4A’s second-ranked team by the state’s coaches, blanked St. Pius (1-4) 32-0 at Nusenda Community Stadium in the first of three visits to Albuquerque this season by the Rams (5-0). … At Wilson Stadium, Santa Fe (1-4) defeated Manzano (0-4) 38-6.

