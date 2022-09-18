 Prep football: Games To Watch, Week 6 (Sept. 22-24) - Albuquerque Journal

Prep football: Games To Watch, Week 6 (Sept. 22-24)

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

1. Los Lunas (2-3) at Cibola (4-0), 1 p.m. Saturday, Nusenda Community Stadium: An elite QB matchup between the Tigers’ Paul Cieremans and the Cougars’ Aden Chavez, who is coming off a 500-yard outing two weeks ago at Farmington. Los Lunas has been reeling, having lost three straight.

3. Piedra Vista (5-0) at Valley (3-1), 1 p.m. Saturday, Milne Stadium: The Panthers, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, take on a sneaky-good Vikings team as this game for PV falls between matchups against Goddard and Roswell. A chance for Valley to see where it stands in the 5A pecking order.

3. Socorro (5-0) at Raton (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday: The teams ranked No. 2 (the Tigers) and No. 3 (the Warriors) in Class 3A. This could prove to be the best game in the state in Week 6, and a matchup we might see again in November. Socorro QB Marcus Armijo is a fantastic playmaker, but the Warriors have to contend with Raton senior running back Cayden Walton, who is already well over 1,000 yards this season.

4. Taos (3-1) at Bernalillo (2-2), 7 p.m. Friday: A solid pairing of 4A teams, with seventh-ranked Tigers visiting eighth-ranked Spartans. A game with some potential seeding implications down the road.

5. Deming (2-3) at Silver (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday: These are the two best prep football teams in the Southwestern corner of New Mexico, and the Wildcats will put the Colts’ unbeaten record to the test.

 

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Prep football: Games To Watch, Week 6 (Sept. 22-24)

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Chile blazes a new path
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico celebrates crop grown in ... New Mexico celebrates crop grown in space
2
Man charged in Santa Fe birthday party that erupts ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities say a fight at a ... Authorities say a fight at a girl's 18th birthday party in Santa Fe a week ago ended in more than 60 bullets being fired ...
3
Judge rejects court challenge targeting Republican AG candidate on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Ruling says lawsuit filed too late ... Ruling says lawsuit filed too late would disenfranchise GOP
4
State of unease: Colorado River basin tribes have no ...
ABQnews Seeker
A water settlement pending in Congress ... A water settlement pending in Congress over the rights is called 'the best of a bad deal'
5
Family sues city to obtain records in police shooting
ABQnews Seeker
'The city will respond in court ... 'The city will respond in court to the lawsuit,' said APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos
6
Senator calls FBI amid investigation dispute
ABQnews Seeker
Accuses Mimi Stewart of threatening to ... Accuses Mimi Stewart of threatening to leak report of harassment inquiry
7
City looking for more 911 operators
ABQnews Seeker
APD says only 80% of 911 ... APD says only 80% of 911 calls are answered within 115 seconds
8
Teaching tricks of the circus trade at the fair
ABQnews Seeker
‘It’s like you unlock the inner ... ‘It’s like you unlock the inner child,’ performer says
9
Longtime New Mexico federal judge dies at 85
ABQnews Seeker
Judge Parker was nominated to the ... Judge Parker was nominated to the U.S. District Court in 1987
10
Crowd disrupts Tomi Lahren event at UNM
ABQnews Seeker
University says it will be investigating ... University says it will be investigating the incident