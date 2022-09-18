Prep football: Games To Watch, Week 6 (Sept. 22-24)

1. Los Lunas (2-3) at Cibola (4-0), 1 p.m. Saturday, Nusenda Community Stadium: An elite QB matchup between the Tigers’ Paul Cieremans and the Cougars’ Aden Chavez, who is coming off a 500-yard outing two weeks ago at Farmington. Los Lunas has been reeling, having lost three straight.

3. Piedra Vista (5-0) at Valley (3-1), 1 p.m. Saturday, Milne Stadium: The Panthers, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, take on a sneaky-good Vikings team as this game for PV falls between matchups against Goddard and Roswell. A chance for Valley to see where it stands in the 5A pecking order.

3. Socorro (5-0) at Raton (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday: The teams ranked No. 2 (the Tigers) and No. 3 (the Warriors) in Class 3A. This could prove to be the best game in the state in Week 6, and a matchup we might see again in November. Socorro QB Marcus Armijo is a fantastic playmaker, but the Warriors have to contend with Raton senior running back Cayden Walton, who is already well over 1,000 yards this season.

4. Taos (3-1) at Bernalillo (2-2), 7 p.m. Friday: A solid pairing of 4A teams, with seventh-ranked Tigers visiting eighth-ranked Spartans. A game with some potential seeding implications down the road.

5. Deming (2-3) at Silver (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday: These are the two best prep football teams in the Southwestern corner of New Mexico, and the Wildcats will put the Colts’ unbeaten record to the test.