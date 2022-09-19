Q&A: House District 64 candidate David Lansford

NAME: David Lansford

POLITICAL PARTY: Independent (DTS)

OCCUPATION: Pharmacist

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Clovis

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: Mayor of Clovis for 20 years and member and chairman of numerous boards and commissions over three decades of public service.

EDUCATION: B.S. pharmacy 1982 SWOSU

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: davidlansford.com

1. New Mexico is highly reliant on the oil and natural gas industries to generate revenue to fund state programs, as evidenced by recent oil boom and bust cycles. What steps should the Legislature take to diversify the state’s economy and revenue base?

Support the creation, viability and sustainability of small business.

2. During the last regular legislative session, there was an unsuccessful push to make it easier to keep certain defendants behind bars until trial. Should New Mexico law be changed to make it easier to hold individuals charged with violent offenses such as murder and first-degree child abuse behind bars until trial?

Yes.

3. What steps should the Legislature take to address crime and public safety as New Mexico faces one of the highest violent crime rates in the nation?

Teach the consequences of criminal behavior as part of the public education curriculum. Get back to the benefits of a speedy trial. Crimes against children should be punished more severely. More accountability for prosecutors.

4. Given the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, do you support or oppose codifying abortion protections in state law? And do you support or oppose enacting any restrictions on abortion in New Mexico?

Oppose. Support.

5. New Mexico has already implemented several gun control laws in recent years. Would you support or oppose legislation that banned or restricted the sale of AR-15-style semi-automatic weapons, such as raising the age limit for purchasing such weapons? And what about legislation making it a crime to fail to safely secure firearms around children?

Oppose. Support.

6. The state agency tasked with keeping New Mexico children safe has faced recent scrutiny over transparency issues and its handling of high-profile child abuse cases. What changes would you support to improve the operations of the Children, Youth and Families Department?

Uncertain.

7. What changes, if any, should New Mexico make to its gross receipts tax code?

A greater percentage of the gross receipts tax revenue should be allocated to local jurisdictions

8. New Mexico is currently the only state that does not pay its legislators a salary, though lawmakers do get per diem payments and can qualify for a legislative pension. Do you support or oppose a salaried Legislature and, if so, how much should lawmakers be paid?

Uncertain, needs thorough evaluation.

9. What more, if anything, should the Legislature do to address a court ruling that found New Mexico is failing to provide a sufficient education to all students, especially Native Americans and those who don’t speak English as a first language?

As a first step, legislation and state policy should encourage strong family support for public education by focusing on teaching and learning the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic with an emphasis on early childhood and elementary programs.

10. In recent years, New Mexico has steadily increased spending on early childhood programs, such as home visiting, prekindergarten and child care assistance, and created a new early childhood trust fund. Do you support or oppose the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would withdraw more money from the state’s permanent school fund to increase funding for early childhood services and K-12 education?

Possibly.

11. In order to address climate change and air quality issues, do you support or oppose legislation limiting greenhouse gas emissions and requiring the state achieve net-zero emissions by 2050?

Oppose.

12. Do you believe changes should be made to the emergency powers held by a governor during a pandemic or other time of crisis. If so, do you believe such powers should be expanded or reduced and in what specific ways?

I only support emergency powers that do not violate any elements of the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

13. Would you support a merit-based evaluation system to determine how the state spends its capital outlay funding?

Uncertain.

14. Do you believe former President Donald Trump’s claim that he was the legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential election? (Yes or No answer only, please)

No response provided.

15. What changes, if any, would you support to New Mexico’s election laws?

Require voter ID and paper ballots. Disallow drop boxes and unsolicited ballots being mailed to residents.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? If so, explain.

No.