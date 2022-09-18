Three people stabbed in Downtown Albuquerque

Three people were stabbed in Downtown Albuquerque on Sunday afternoon, and police are investigating if the incidents are related.

The victims are being treated at a local hospital, said Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman.

He said the people were stabbed on Central Avenue between First and and Fifth streets.

No other information was immediately available.

In February, a man was arrested in a stabbing spree that started on Central outside of Sister Bar and continued east until the man was arrested.