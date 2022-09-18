 Three people stabbed in Downtown Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

Three people stabbed in Downtown Albuquerque

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Three people were stabbed in Downtown Albuquerque on Sunday afternoon, and police are investigating if the incidents are related.

The victims are being treated at a local hospital, said Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman.

He said the people were stabbed on Central Avenue between First and and Fifth streets.

No other information was immediately available.

In February, a man was arrested in a stabbing spree that started on Central outside of Sister Bar and continued east until the man was arrested.

