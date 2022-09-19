Q&A: House District 44 candidate Jane Powdrell-Culbert

NAME: Jane Powdrell-Culbert

POLITICAL PARTY: Republican

OCCUPATION: Consultant

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Corrales

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: Served as a New Mexico legislator in District 44

EDUCATION: B.A. Plus, University of New Mexico

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE:

1. New Mexico is highly reliant on the oil and natural gas industries to generate revenue to fund state programs, as evidenced by recent oil boom and bust cycles. What steps should the Legislature take to diversify the state’s economy and revenue base?

It is time to stop biting the hand that feeds us. New Mexico has every natural resource more than the surrounding states. The Legislature needs to provide more business friendly legislation in New Mexico and let businesses to do what they do best. Working together can make that happen.

2. During the last regular legislative session, there was an unsuccessful push to make it easier to keep certain defendants behind bars until trial. Should New Mexico law be changed to make it easier to hold individuals charged with violent offenses such as murder and first-degree child abuse behind bars until trial?

Yes.

3. What steps should the Legislature take to address crime and public safety as New Mexico faces one of the highest violent crime rates in the nation?

New Mexico judges must have the willpower to implement current laws by sentencing criminals accordingly.

4. Given the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, do you support or oppose codifying abortion protections in state law? And do you support or oppose enacting any restrictions on abortion in New Mexico?

Support. Support.

5. New Mexico has already implemented several gun control laws in recent years. Would you support or oppose legislation that banned or restricted the sale of AR-15-style semi-automatic weapons, such as raising the age limit for purchasing such weapons? And what about legislation making it a crime to fail to safely secure firearms around children?

No. There is no way to enforce such a law. Especially when most guns of this type are purchased illegally.

6. The state agency tasked with keeping New Mexico children safe has faced recent scrutiny over transparency issues and its handling of high-profile child abuse cases. What changes would you support to improve the operations of the Children, Youth and Families Department?

Transparency.

7. What changes, if any, should New Mexico make to its gross receipts tax code?

Eliminate it.

8. New Mexico is currently the only state that does not pay its legislators a salary, though lawmakers do get per-diem payments and can qualify for a legislative pension. Do you support or oppose a salaried Legislature and, if so, how much should lawmakers be paid?

Yes, New Mexico should pay its legislators. The Legislature should propose the annual amount and then allow New Mexican voters to vote on it.

9. What more, if anything, should the Legislature do to address a court ruling that found New Mexico is failing to provide a sufficient education to all students, especially Native Americans and those who don’t speak English as a first language?

English is the language of the land and should be offered in every school to improve speaking skills.

10. In recent years, New Mexico has steadily increased spending on early childhood programs, such as home visiting, pre-kindergarten and child care assistance, and created a new early childhood trust fund. Do you support or oppose the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would withdraw more money from the state’s permanent school fund to increase funding for early childhood services and K-12 education?

Oppose. Withdrawing more money from the permanent fund will not improve New Mexico’s low ranking in education. Parents should be more involved and be more responsible in their child’s education and behavior in the classroom.

11. In order to address climate change and air quality issues, do you support or oppose legislation limiting greenhouse gas emissions and requiring the state achieve net-zero emissions by 2050?

Support. Laudable goal but challenging.

12. Do you believe changes should be made to the emergency powers held by a governor during a pandemic or other time of crisis? If so, do you believe such powers should be expanded or reduced and in what specific ways?

I totally believe that the governor’s emergency powers should be reduced. As a sitting legislator, I believe that an emergency session should be called to address the emergency/crisis. Legislators live in the district and constituents should have the opportunity to weigh in on the event.

13. Would you support a merit-based evaluation system to determine how the state spends its Capital Outlay funding?

Yes. In District 44, I have provided constituents who requested copies of the capital outlay dollars for the past 19 years.

14. Do you believe former President Donald Trump’s claim that he was the legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential election? (Yes or No answer only, please)

No. …

15. What changes if any, would you support to New Mexico’s election laws?

Support voter ID. Eliminate late arrival boxes. Oppose state primary elections. New election processes for absentee voting.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? If so, explain.

No.