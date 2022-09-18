 Oregon apologizes to BYU fans for profane, anti-Mormon chant - Albuquerque Journal

Oregon apologizes to BYU fans for profane, anti-Mormon chant

By Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Oregon and its student section have apologized to Brigham Young University fans after they were subjected to an offensive chant during Saturday’s football game.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports some Ducks fans were filmed yelling a profane chant against Mormons during the second half of the 41-20 Oregon victory over BYU. The video was posted on social media, prompting Utah Gov. Spencer Cox to tweet, “Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in Oregon.”

The Pit Crew, which represents Oregon’s student section, issued an apology on Twitter, saying, “We do not condone or support any hateful speech directed towards one’s religion and are ashamed of those who participated.”

The University of Oregon also issued a statement apologizing for the chants.

“There is no place for hate, bias or bigotry at the University of Oregon, said Kris Winter, the university’s interim vice president for the Division of Student Life. “These actions are simply unacceptable. We will investigate, and we call on our students and campus community to refuse to accept or tolerate this type of behavior.”

Last season, USC fans chanted the same thing during the Trojans’ game against BYU. The university later apologized.

BYU, in Provo, is named for Brigham Young, who was the second president of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1847 to 1877. Most students at BYU are Mormon.

