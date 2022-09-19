Wynton Bernard leads Isotopes player awards as MVP, Fan Favorite

The Albuquerque Isotopes dropped the series finale 11-7 to Oklahoma City on Sunday afternoon, but Wynton Bernard took home some hardware for his memorable season.

The popular center fielder, who is on the Colorado Rockies 40-man roster after his long-awaited call up in August, was voted by his teammates MVP and voted by Isotopes fans as the 2022 Fan Favorite.

The full list of Isotopes Player Awards presented on Sunday included:

• MVP, Fan Favorite: Wynton Bernard

• Pitcher of the Year: Zach Lee

• Defensive Player of the Year: Jonathan Morales

• Power hitter: Carlos Perez

• Mr. Hustle: Coco Montes

• Jennifer Riordan Most Community-Minded Award: Manager Warren Schaeffer

