Wynton Bernard leads Isotopes player awards as MVP, Fan Favorite

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

The 2022 Isotopes Player Awards. (Graphic courtesy Albuquerque Isotopes)
The Albuquerque Isotopes dropped the series finale 11-7 to Oklahoma City on Sunday afternoon, but Wynton Bernard took home some hardware for his memorable season.

The popular center fielder, who is on the Colorado Rockies 40-man roster after his long-awaited call up in August, was voted by his teammates MVP and voted by Isotopes fans as the 2022 Fan Favorite.

The full list of Isotopes Player Awards presented on Sunday included:

MVP, Fan Favorite: Wynton Bernard
Pitcher of the Year: Zach Lee
Defensive Player of the Year: Jonathan Morales
Power hitter: Carlos Perez
Mr. Hustle: Coco Montes
Jennifer Riordan Most Community-Minded Award: Manager Warren Schaeffer

For more details on how each award was chosen and details on why each player won the given award, CLICK HERE.

SUNDAY BOX SCORE: Oklahoma City 11, Albuquerque 7

STANDINGS: Pacific Coast League

