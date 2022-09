It’s as iconic as any state fair display: the Parade of Champions, where top finishers in the Junior Livestock Show are recognized.

The march of animals and youth exhibitors took place Thursday at Tingley Coliseum as part of the New Mexico State Fair, which drew to an end Sunday.

The 2022 fair marked the return of the Junior Livestock Show and Sale. The COVID-19 pandemic stopped the fair entirely in 2020, while continuing concerns about the virus excluded the Junior Livestock Show in 2021.