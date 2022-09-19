Eva De Dominici finds home in NM while filming ‘Cleaning Lady’

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Eva De Dominici travels from Los Angeles to Albuquerque about four times a week.

The actress doesn’t mind the travel as she’s found a third home in the Duke City, where she’s filming the Fox drama “The Cleaning Lady.” De Dominici plays Nadia in the series.

“My homes are Buenos Aires, Los Angeles and Albuquerque,” she said. “I’ve fallen in love with Albuquerque while filming the series. I also really enjoy the Sunport. It’s such a treasure.”

The second season premieres at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on Fox. Production on the second season began in August in and around Albuquerque.

The new season picks up with Thony, played by Élodie Yung, as she is desperately trying to find her son, Luca, portrayed by twins Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle, after he was kidnapped by his father, Marco. Actor Ivan Shaw fills that role. With nowhere else to turn, she enlists the help of FBI Agent Garrett Miller, played by Oliver Hudson, to track him down before they leave the country.

The new season also introduces Robert Kamdar, acted by Naveen Andrews, as Nadia’s gregarious and charming ex-lover, who is intent on driving a wedge between Arman Morales, played by Adan Canto, and Nadia.

“Nadia is a very strong woman and had a difficult upbringing in Argentina,” De Dominici said. “She’s capable of juggling so many events and there’s something interesting about her. As the new season goes along, viewers will get to see different sides of Nadia. She’s used to being surrounded by corrupt men and can hold her own ground among them.”

De Dominici got bumped up to a season regular this year and said the timing is perfect because the stories are gaining strength.

She enjoys that the series examines the plight of undocumented immigrants and their difficulties accessing necessary health care and resources.

Indeed, galvanized by the many roadblocks she faced while searching for a treatment to save her son, the character Thony will use her expertise as a doctor to find ways to help her underserved community. As Thony continues to entwine her business undertakings with Arman, however, she is dragged further across the moral line and into the dark underbelly of Las Vegas, Nevada.

“At this point, I know Nadia better than I know myself,” she said. “I get lost in her character. I even went to a cigar lounge to see a little bit of Nadia’s world. It’s been an incredible journey.”

While De Dominici is in Albuquerque, she doesn’t waste time in exploring.

“I’ve been to the Sandia Mountains and took the tram up there,” she said. “Of course, I went to Santa Fe. I do love the people in Albuquerque. The crew is almost all from Albuquerque or New Mexico. We get along and they give me tips on where to go. For me, this experience has been magical. Oh, I take my child to Explora and we can’t wait for Balloon Fiesta.”