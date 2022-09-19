 Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle crash in Santa Fe - Albuquerque Journal

Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle crash in Santa Fe

By Aubrey Hovey / Journal Assistant City Editor

A motorcyclist died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Cerrillos and Las Soleras Friday, Santa Fe police said in a news release.

Police have identified the motorcyclist as 44-year-old Matthew Herrera, of Santa Fe.

“Initial information is the motorcycle was traveling on Cerrillos Road when another motorist turned into his path causing the collision,” the release states.

Police say good Samaritans on scene rendered aid to Herrera until medics arrived. “Unfortunately, the male motorcycle rider suffered life threatening injuries and was deceased at the scene,” the release states. “This is still an active investigation, however, alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor at this time. Toxicology reports are pending.”

Home » News » Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle crash in Santa Fe

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle crash in Santa Fe
New Mexico News
A motorcyclist died at the scene ... A motorcyclist died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Cerrillos and Las Soleras Friday, Santa Fe police said in a news release. ...
2
Roadway cleanups planned to spiff up this 'trashy' city ...
ABQnews Seeker
And drivers say there was nothing ... And drivers say there was nothing 'fair' about State Fair backups
3
A new mosquito is stalking NM – ...
ABQnews Seeker
Climate change creates a hospitable environment ... Climate change creates a hospitable environment in NM
4
Tribal education leaders' feelings mixed on state's progress
ABQnews Seeker
Incremental changes and advances have helped, ... Incremental changes and advances have helped, but they say there's still more to do
5
Museum attendance on the mend
ABQnews Seeker
Museums, historical site attendance slowly returning ... Museums, historical site attendance slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels
6
Official: New Mexico horse racing still in the 'dark ...
ABQnews Seeker
Easing rules around online betting would ... Easing rules around online betting would help to ensure the industry's survival, top racing official says
7
Cowboy poets charm fairgoers on Western heritage day
ABQnews Seeker
Poems draw from a life on ... Poems draw from a life on the ranch
8
Moth outbreak stresses trees in New Mexico forests
ABQnews Seeker
Multiple seasons of repeat defoliation can ... Multiple seasons of repeat defoliation can cause tree mortality, official says
9
Flying the red flag: NM risk protection law in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Researchers emphasize training in order for ... Researchers emphasize training in order for red flag laws to be effective