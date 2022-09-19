Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle crash in Santa Fe

A motorcyclist died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Cerrillos and Las Soleras Friday, Santa Fe police said in a news release.

Police have identified the motorcyclist as 44-year-old Matthew Herrera, of Santa Fe.

“Initial information is the motorcycle was traveling on Cerrillos Road when another motorist turned into his path causing the collision,” the release states.

Police say good Samaritans on scene rendered aid to Herrera until medics arrived. “Unfortunately, the male motorcycle rider suffered life threatening injuries and was deceased at the scene,” the release states. “This is still an active investigation, however, alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor at this time. Toxicology reports are pending.”