Two arrests made in connection with N.M. woman’s death

Valencia County Sheriff’s Office officials announced at a news conference Monday that a second person has been taken into custody in connection with a New Mexico woman’s death.

Maria Guadalupe Nevarez Aguilera, 49, was taken into custody in Garden City, Kansas on Sept. 17, said Rashad Pearson, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Rosalio Aguilera Gomboa was also arrested in connection with the case. He has been charged with an open county of murder, tampering with evidence and child abuse, according to court records.

Nevarez Aguilera was arrested on suspicion of accessory to homicide and harboring or aiding a felon, according to the Associated Press.

Karla Aguilera, a 37-year-old from Tome, was found dead about 20 feet off of Highway 60 in Torrance County on Sept. 14, according to a criminal complaint filed in Valencia County Magistrate Court. She had been shot four times, according to the complaint.

Aguilera’s daughters had reported her missing on Sept. 6. They told police they hadn’t seen their mother in two days. Their stepfather, Aguilera Gomboa, had told the family that Aguilera was staying at a hotel but he wouldn’t tell them which one.

Deputies who responded to the family’s home found that the master bedroom had been “torn apart,” according to the complaint.

New Mexico State Police on Sept. 7 issued a missing endangered advisory seeking help finding Aguilera.

The complaint says that Aguilera Gomboa has a pending domestic violence charge. Aguilera was the victim in that case, according to court records.

Valencia County officials announced that Nevarez Aguilera’s arrest on Monday morning. Pearson on Monday morning said both suspects remain in custody in Kansas.