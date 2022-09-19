1 killed, 1 in custody following shooting near Old Town

One man was killed and another was detained following a shooting east of Old Town Monday afternoon.

Officer Daren DeAguero, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department, said around 4:15 p.m. officers were called to a shooting on the 1000 block of 12th St, near Mountain NW.

“Officers arrived to discover an individual suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound,” DeAguero wrote in an email.

He said the man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Another man was taken into custody and no suspects are outstanding, DeAguero said. Homicide detectives will investigate the case.