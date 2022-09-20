 Strong earthquake shakes Mexico's Pacific coast - Albuquerque Journal

Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast

By Fabiola SÃnchez And MarÃa Verza / Associated Press

MEXICO CITY – A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico’s central Pacific coast on Monday, killing at least one person and setting off a seismic alarm in the rattled capital on the anniversary of two earlier devastating quakes.

There were at least some early reports of damage to buildings from the quake, which hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey, which had initially put the magnitude at 7.5.

It said the quake was centered 23 miles southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states and at a depth of 9.4 miles.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that the secretary of the navy told him one person was killed in the port city of Manzanillo, Colima, when a wall at a mall collapsed.

In Coalcoman, Michoacan, near the quake’s epicenter, buildings were damaged, but there were not immediate reports of injuries.

“It started slowly and then was really strong and continued and continued until it started to relent,” said 16-year-old Carla Cárdenas, a resident of Coalcoman. Cárdenas ran out of her family’s hotel and waited with neighbors.

She said the hotel and some homes along the street displayed cracks in walls and segments of facades and roofs had broken off.

“In the hotel, the roof of the parking area boomed and fell to the ground, and there are cracks in the walls on the second floor,” Cárdenas said.

She said the town’s hospital was seriously damaged, but she had so far not heard of anyone injured.

Mexico’s National Civil Defense agency said that based on historic data of tsunamis in Mexico, variations of as much as 32 inches were possible in coastal water levels near the epicenter. The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said that hazardous tsunami waves were possible for coasts within 186 miles of the epicenter.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum tweeted that there were no reports of damage in the capital.

Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation marking major, deadly quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017.

“This is a coincidence,” that this is the third Sept. 19 earthquake, said U.S. Geological Survey seismologist Paul Earle. “There’s no physical reason or statistical bias toward earthquakes in any given month in Mexico.”

Nor is there a season or month for big earthquakes anywhere on the globe, Earle said. But there is a predictable thing: People seek and sometimes find coincidences that look like patterns.

“We knew we’d get this question as soon as it happened,” Earle said. “Sometimes there are just coincidences.”

The quake was not related to or caused by the drill an hour or so earlier, nor was it connected to a damaging temblor in Taiwan the day before, Earle said.

Humberto Garza stood outside a restaurant in Mexico City’s Roma neighborhood holding his 3-year son. Like many milling about outside after the earthquake, Garza said that the earthquake alarm sounded so soon after the annual simulation that he was not sure it was real.

“I heard the alarm, but it sounded really far away,” he said.

Outside the city’s environmental ombudsman’s office, dozens of employees waited. Some appeared visibly shaken.

Power was out in parts of the city, including stoplights, snarling the capital’s already notorious traffic.




BC-LT–Mexico-Earthquake



Eds: UPDATES: Adds photos. With AP Photos.


Home » From the newspaper » Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico's Pacific coast
From the newspaper
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, ... According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 7.6 quake struck at 1:05 p.m. and its center was near the boundary between Colima and ...
2
BernCo has done much with Behavioral Health Tax
From the newspaper
4 subcommittees have tackled issues from ... 4 subcommittees have tackled issues from crisis intervention to housing
3
Editorial: Ivey-Soto fiasco fueled by secrecy and flawed process
Editorials
Whether one thinks state Sen. Daniel ... Whether one thinks state Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto should stay or go, the shrouded process in which sexu ...
4
Fast-tracked Safe Outdoor Spaces are discriminatory
From the newspaper
The Albuquerque Journal's Aug. 21 report, ... The Albuquerque Journal's Aug. 21 report, "Appeal targets first approved safe outdoor sp ...
5
Top tips for getting to Balloon Fiesta Park
ABQnews Seeker
Use the park-and-ride buses, ride a ... Use the park-and-ride buses, ride a bicycle or consider ride share services such as Uber and Lyft. Or, leave early – very early if ...
6
State just shy of federal student testing participation requirement
ABQnews Seeker
About 92% of test eligible students ... About 92% of test eligible students participated in state math and language arts assessments
7
Kirtland team testing 16 materials in space
ABQnews Seeker
Scientists to study objects' response to ... Scientists to study objects' response to harsh conditions
8
Council opts for minimal change in ABQ redistricting
ABQnews Seeker
Multiple councilors referred to the new ... Multiple councilors referred to the new map as the 'status quo'
9
On the road, Libertarian candidate for governor seeks out ...
ABQnews Seeker
Her strategy is to connect in ... Her strategy is to connect in person rather than at a distance through campaign ads