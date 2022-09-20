Q&A: State treasurer candidate Laura Montoya

NAME: Laura M. Montoya

POLITICAL PARTY: Democratic

OCCUPATION: Independent contractor

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Rio Rancho

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: Elected 2 term – 4-year Sandoval County treasurer; Finance, Pension & Intergovernmental Affairs, vice chair; N.M. Tax Policy Committee member; 23 years federal, state, tribal and local government experience, predominately in finance; N.M. State Treasurer’s Office; N.M. House of Representatives; N.M. Senate

EDUCATION: B.A. – political science, psychology with a minor in sociology; M.A. – public affairs; Rotary scholar – University of Costa Rica – international relations and Spanish; certified public official (NM EDGE NMSU); certified public manager (NM EDGE NMSU); certified treasury official (NM EDGE NMSU); 600+ credit hours in finance, business, investments, economics, and management.

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: LauraMontoya4NM.com

1. What would be your top priorities as state treasurer?

Work on policies to ensure transparency, accountability, fairness and equitability. Help remove the gap of inequity with fair and equitable laws. Provide outreach, resources and assistance to tribal, county and municipal government entities especially with the Local Government Investment Pool (LGIP). Support financial literacy.

2. As a voting member of the State Investment Council, would you support or oppose taking more money from the state’s Land Grant Permanent Fund to increase funding for early childhood programs and K-12 education?

I will vote for the amendment and encourage others to do so. Our children are the most important investment we can invest in. The return on our investment is endless. The 1.25% of the five-year average of year-end market values will occur only if the fund stays above $17 Billion.

3. Would you support or oppose the creation of a New Mexico public bank to make more funds available for lending?

I am the only state treasurer candidate that testified in support of keeping the conversation alive regarding the state bank. If there is potential to assist rural New Mexico, especially after a pandemic, fires and lack of water, I want to have real discussion if it is feasible.

4. Do you support or oppose the New Mexico Work and Save Act that was approved in 2020? What changes, if any, do you believe should be made to the program?

I have concerns with the recent proposal regarding cost and forced implementation on small business owners during a time in which they are still trying to recover from a heartless pandemic. I believe in helping New Mexicans build their retirement, but it must be structured thoughtfully.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? If so, explain.

I have never been arrested or convicted of a crime. In 2014, I was charged with a domestic violence misdemeanor based on a false allegation and the case was dismissed based on the evidence presented to the judge.