 Q&A: State treasurer candidate Harry Montoya

Q&A: State treasurer candidate Harry Montoya

By The Candidate

State treasurer candidate Harry Montoya. (Courtesy Harry Montoya)

NAME: Harry Montoya

POLITICAL PARTY: Republican

OCCUPATION: Retired

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Nambe

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: Two-term Pojoaque School Board member, 2-term Santa Fe County commissioner, founder/CEO of Hands Across Cultures

EDUCATION: Master of Arts degree — New Mexico State University

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: HarryMontoya.com

1. What would be your top priorities as state treasurer?

My commitment is to ensure that your tax dollars to the State of New Mexico are legally spent, in accordance with our state’s Constitution. My pledge would be to ensure trust, accountability, transparency and the highest ethical standards for all state government, while making the best use of taxpayer funds.

2. As a voting member of the State Investment Council, would you support or oppose taking more money from the state’s Land Grant Permanent Fund to increase funding for early childhood programs and K-12 education?

Oppose.

3. Would you support or oppose the creation of a New Mexico public bank to make more funds available for lending?

Oppose.

4. Do you support or oppose the New Mexico Work and Save Act that was approved in 2020? What changes, if any, do you believe should be made to the program?

I believe it is premature to support or oppose. Voluntary is the key phrase in the legislation and needs to be the centerpiece of this legislation. There are already too may mandates on small businesses crippling them and we don’t need to add another unfunded mandate to their business.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state?

No.

2022 election

