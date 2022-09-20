 Fair's Junior Livestock Show raises over $610k - Albuquerque Journal

Fair’s Junior Livestock Show raises over $610k

By ABQJournal News Staff

Lexi Thomas, 14, from Portales, shares a moment with her award-winning heifer, Bunny, who was among the winning animals at the State Fair’s Junior Livestock Show. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

More than $610,000 was raised during the 2022 New Mexico State Fair Junior Livestock sale.

Youth involved in 4-H and FFA programs around the state got to show and sell the animals that they spent the last year breeding, raising, grooming and preparing for the State Fair.

Total sales at the livestock show surpassed the $524,000 raised at the last show in 2019, according to fair officials. The sale of the animals often goes toward funding the participating youth’s college education and future livestock purchases.

This year’s grand champion steer was raised by Jordan Hamill of Eddy County. The animal was purchased by a group of individuals for $11,000. Programs like 4-H and FFA teach participants the value of hard work, leadership skills, and responsibility. In addition, they learn about career opportunities in farming and agriculture.

A longtime tradition at the New Mexico State Fair, the Junior Livestock Sale is among the premier showcases for the state’s finest livestock, according to fair officials.

 

