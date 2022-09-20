 Taos Municipal Schools go remote after 'violent incident' - Albuquerque Journal

Taos Municipal Schools go remote after ‘violent incident’

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Taos Municipal Schools students are learning remotely today after a student was injured yesterday at Taos High School in a “violent incident” that happened after school on Monday, according to a statement from the school district.

The district said in statements posted to its Facebook page that local, state and tribal authorities responded to the incident and took a suspect into custody. The district said that in-person learning will resume on Wednesday.

Counselors will be available at the high school and middle school, according to the statement.

KOAT-TV reported that a man stabbed a student several times before being detained by a parent and teacher until police arrived. The station reported the suspect wasn’t related to the student.

New Mexico State Police, which KOAT-TV reported is investigating the incident, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

“Student and staff safety is a priority and we ask that our entire school community take a moment to send thoughts of strength and recovery for our student,” Valerie Trujillo, the interim superintendent, said in a statement.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Taos Municipal Schools go remote after ‘violent incident’

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Taos Municipal Schools go remote after 'violent incident'
ABQnews Seeker
Taos Municipal Schools students are learning ... Taos Municipal Schools students are learning remotely today after a student was injured yesterday at Taos High School in a 'violent incident' that happened ...
2
Fair's Junior Livestock Show raises over $610k
ABQnews Seeker
More than $610,000 was raised during ... More than $610,000 was raised during the 2022 New Mexico State Fair Junior Livestock sale. Youth involved in 4-H and FFA programs around the ...
3
Top tips for getting to Balloon Fiesta Park
ABQnews Seeker
Use the park-and-ride buses, ride a ... Use the park-and-ride buses, ride a bicycle or consider ride share services such as Uber and Lyft. Or, leave early – very early if ...
4
State just shy of federal student testing participation requirement
ABQnews Seeker
About 92% of test eligible students ... About 92% of test eligible students participated in state math and language arts assessments
5
Kirtland team testing 16 materials in space
ABQnews Seeker
Scientists to study objects' response to ... Scientists to study objects' response to harsh conditions
6
Council opts for minimal change in ABQ redistricting
ABQnews Seeker
Multiple councilors referred to the new ... Multiple councilors referred to the new map as the 'status quo'
7
On the road, Libertarian candidate for governor seeks out ...
ABQnews Seeker
Her strategy is to connect in ... Her strategy is to connect in person rather than at a distance through campaign ads
8
Man charged in connection with Sunday stabbings
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect told police he suffers from ... Suspect told police he suffers from blackouts, has a prior conviction and has been accused of other crimes.
9
NM opens new child care centers for state employees
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made use ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made use of unoccupied office space and federal pandemic funds to help public employees with children