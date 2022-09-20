Taos Municipal Schools go remote after ‘violent incident’

Taos Municipal Schools students are learning remotely today after a student was injured yesterday at Taos High School in a “violent incident” that happened after school on Monday, according to a statement from the school district.

The district said in statements posted to its Facebook page that local, state and tribal authorities responded to the incident and took a suspect into custody. The district said that in-person learning will resume on Wednesday.

Counselors will be available at the high school and middle school, according to the statement.

KOAT-TV reported that a man stabbed a student several times before being detained by a parent and teacher until police arrived. The station reported the suspect wasn’t related to the student.

New Mexico State Police, which KOAT-TV reported is investigating the incident, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

“Student and staff safety is a priority and we ask that our entire school community take a moment to send thoughts of strength and recovery for our student,” Valerie Trujillo, the interim superintendent, said in a statement.