State launches website for owners to find unclaimed property

The state has created a new website that will allow potential owners to recoup unclaimed property, the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department announced Tuesday.

Potential property owners of unclaimed property can file a claim through the newly created website, nmclaims.unclaimedproperty.com

TRD says claimants can check for property first by calling the department and if assets are found, file a claim through the website.

And single-owner properties of $500 or less are eligible for claims directly through the website by creating an account and entering their information onto the site, including their names and Social Security numbers.

A property is deemed abandoned when the holder can’t find the owner and is unable to do so for a period of time, TRD said. After that period of searching for the property owner, the holder turns over the property to the department, which holds it until it is claimed. It is common for property to end up abandoned after a death, or when people change jobs or move, TRD said.

“The Department is passionate about matching unclaimed property to its rightful owner,” TRD Cabinet Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke said in a statement. “This new website makes it easier than ever for New Mexicans to receive what’s rightfully theirs.”

Written claims for unclaimed property are still eligible by mail, too, the department said.