Police ID 3 recent homicide victims

Albuquerque police released the names of three men fatally shot in separate incidents across the city.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the deaths of Victor Lopez-Quiroz, 37, Jeffrey Campbell, 47, and Jonathan Lindsey, 33, are being investigated as homicides.

No arrests have been made in the three cases.

The deaths of Lopez-Quiroz and Campbell happened overnight on Sept. 15, within hours of each other.

Police responded around 11:40 p.m. to the Four Hills Mobile Home Park, near Juan Tabo and Southern SE, and found Lopez-Quiroz shot to death outside a mobile home.

Then, around 1:15 a.m., first responders were called to a heart attack in the 200 block of Espanola SE and found Campbell laying in the street with a gunshot wound.

On Sunday, officers were called to a reported shooting near Trumbull and Dallas SE and found Lindsey dead from a gunshot wound.

A GoFundMe written by family said Lindsey was a father to a 1-year-old boy.

“To say that we are shocked is an understatement,” according to the website. “… we are lost without him.”

The page said Lindsey was “a kind, gentle giant with a big heart,” who “loved to tell stories, and had a playful and mischievous streak.”

Of his son, the GoFundMe said, “Sadly Noah won’t have the opportunity to know Jonathan like we did.”