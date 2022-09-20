 GOP AGs push Visa, Mastercard, AmEx not to track gun sales - Albuquerque Journal

GOP AGs push Visa, Mastercard, AmEx not to track gun sales

By Ken Sweet / Associated Press

NEW YORK — A group of Republican attorneys general are pushing the major payment networks — Visa, Mastercard and American Express — to drop their plans to start tracking sales at gun stores, arguing the plans could infringe on consumer privacy and push legal gun sales out of the mainstream financial network.

The letter comes more than a week after the payment networks said they would adopt the International Organization for Standardization’s new merchant code for sales at gun stores. The merchant code would categorize sales at gun stores not unlike how payment networks categorize sales at airlines, restaurants, and department stores.

In their letter, the AGs threaten to use all legal tools at their disposal to stop the payment networks from tracking gun sales.

“Categorizing the constitutionally protected right to purchase firearms unfairly singles out law-abiding merchants and consumers alike,” the letter said.

In recent weeks gun control advocates argued that separately categorizing gun store sales could potentially flag a surge of suspicious sales activity to public safety officials. They have used the example from the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, where the shooter purchased $26,000 worth of ammunition ahead of the massacre.

But the Second Amendment lobby and its advocates have argued that the merchant code would do a poor job of tracking potential red flags and could unfairly flag legal gun purchases. A sale of a gun safe worth thousands of dollars would be categorized as a gun store sale just as much as someone buying thousands of dollars worth of ammunition, for example.

The payment networks said when they adopted the policy that they are just following the guidance from ISO. It will be largely up to the banks who issue the credit and debit cards to decide whether they want to stop sales under certain merchant codes.

The CEOs of the major banks will appear in front of Congress on Wednesday and Thursday this week, and they are almost certainly to be asked questions on the gun store sales tracking controversy.

Home » News » Nation » GOP AGs push Visa, Mastercard, AmEx not to track gun sales

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Top tips for getting to Balloon Fiesta Park
ABQnews Seeker
Use the park-and-ride buses, ride a ... Use the park-and-ride buses, ride a bicycle or consider ride share services such as Uber and Lyft. Or, leave early – very early if ...
2
BCSO: Deputies involved in shooting after pursuit in South ...
ABQnews Seeker
A person is in custody after ... A person is in custody after a shooting involving Bernalillo County deputies unfolded Tuesday afternoon in Southwest Albuquerque. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, on ...
3
On the road, Libertarian candidate for governor seeks out ...
ABQnews Seeker
Her strategy is to connect in ... Her strategy is to connect in person rather than at a distance through campaign ads
4
Council opts for minimal change in ABQ redistricting
ABQnews Seeker
Multiple councilors referred to the new ... Multiple councilors referred to the new map as the 'status quo'
5
Fair's Junior Livestock Show raises over $610k
ABQnews Seeker
More than $610,000 was raised during ... More than $610,000 was raised during the 2022 New Mexico State Fair Junior Livestock sale. Youth involved in 4-H and FFA programs around the ...
6
Meteorologists: This could be monsoon season's 'last gasp'
ABQnews Seeker
Week ahead could bring storms and ... Week ahead could bring storms and cooler weather to western and northern New Mexico
7
Man charged in connection with Sunday stabbings
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect told police he suffers from ... Suspect told police he suffers from blackouts, has a prior conviction and has been accused of other crimes.
8
State just shy of federal student testing participation requirement
ABQnews Seeker
About 92% of test eligible students ... About 92% of test eligible students participated in state math and language arts assessments
9
Kirtland team testing 16 materials in space
ABQnews Seeker
Scientists to study objects' response to ... Scientists to study objects' response to harsh conditions
10
1 killed, 1 in custody following shooting near Old ...
ABQnews Seeker
One man was killed and another ... One man was killed and another was detained following a shooting east of Old Town Monday afternoon. Officer Daren DeAguero, a spokesman for the ...