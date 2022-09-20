BCSO: Deputies shoot at person after pursuit in South Valley

A person is in custody after Bernalillo County deputies fired at them Tuesday afternoon in Southwest Albuquerque.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, on Twitter, said the deputies are safe but did not say if the person in custody was struck by gunfire.

BCSO spokeswoman Felicia Maggard said “there is no one outstanding at this time” but would not confirm if there were any injuries.

“The scene is active so we have limited information at this time,” she said.

BCSO said around 2 p.m. that “there is a law enforcement presence” near Isleta and Camino Del Valle SW.

“A deputy involved shooting occurred following a pursuit in the South Valley,” according to the Twitter post. “Deputies are safe and one suspect was taken into custody at the scene.”

Minutes later, BCSO added “An investigation is underway, with limited details available at this time. More information will be released once available.”