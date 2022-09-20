Q&A: Attorney general candidate Jeremy Gay

NAME: Jeremy Gay

POLITICAL PARTY: Republican

OCCUPATION: Attorney

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Gallup

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: As a U.S. Marine Corps judge advocate, I investigated and prosecuted criminal offenses and defended fellow service members. As a special assistant U.S. Attorney, I prosecuted, trained and assisted federal law enforcement officers in investigating and prosecuting crimes. As an attorney, I fight every day to protect New Mexican families, businesses and veterans.

EDUCATION: Bachelor’s Ave Maria University, Juris Doctor Ave Maria School of Law

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: jeremygay.com

1. What would your top priorities be as attorney general?

As attorney general my top priorities are to make New Mexico a safer place to live, raise a family, study, work, or grow a business. As attorney general I will focus the resources of the office to building a culture of efficiency and competence throughout the criminal justice system of the state.

2. What would be your strategy for handling the ongoing water lawsuit between New Mexico and Texas?

In cases this critical, reaching a settlement agreement may be more prudent than risking a court decision that could result in a devastating outcome for New Mexicans. I will invite community water stakeholders to the table for input and impact statements before binding New Mexico and our future generations’ water.

3. Crime has become a top concern among many New Mexicans. As attorney general, what would you do to tackle the state’s high violent crime rate?

Violent criminals very rarely start their criminal records with felony offenses. Criminals often have two, three, or four-plus dismissed misdemeanor property or domestic battery offenses before they gravely injure or kill an innocent bystander. As attorney general I will prioritize restoring the rule of law and consequences for crimes.

4. Given the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, what would be your approach for providing legal protections to out-of-state residents who come to New Mexico to access abortion services?

As attorney general, I will be dedicated to making New Mexico a safer place for our families and those who visit our communities. When out-of-state residents come to New Mexico for any reason they will be required to obey the laws of New Mexico — nothing more, nothing less.

5. Do you support or oppose changing New Mexico’s open records law to allow the names of applicants for some top government positions to be kept secret?

I oppose.

6. If elected, would you hire outside firms to represent New Mexico in some court cases? If so, what would be your criteria for determining when such an approach to litigation should be used?

Yes. As attorney general, I would hire outside firms in limited circumstances under the following criteria: that the hiring of outside counsel is required by the complexity of the case, that a transparent open-bid contract is used to hire, and that the office retains supervision and oversight throughout the case.

7. As a related question, would you change the state’s legal representation in ongoing cases involving outside law firms? If yes, how would you ensure such changes did not hurt the state’s legal case?

I would not arbitrarily change representation currently managed by outside law firms unless it was completely necessary to protect the people of New Mexico. If a change of counsel is required, I would communicate early and often to ensure adequate turnover of research, legal strategy, and case records/notes.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? If so, explain.

No.