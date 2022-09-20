 The search for Pepita Redhair to appear on 'Disappeared' - Albuquerque Journal

The search for Pepita Redhair to appear on ‘Disappeared’

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The case of missing Albuquerque woman Pepita Redhair will air on “Disappeared” on Ivestigation Discovery. (Courtesy of Investigation Discovery)

The search for Pepita Redhair continues after more than two years.

The Albuquerque woman was last seen on March 24, 2020, after her mother, Anita King, dropped off her daughter at her boyfriend, Nick’s house.

Anita is worried that Redhair, like many other Native American women, is a victim of domestic violence and tries to persuade Redhair to return home. Redhair tells her mother that everything is going to be okay. The following day, when her family cannot get a hold of her, Anita panics. After not contacting Redhair or Nick for several days, Anita files a missing persons report. Investigators claim there is little they can do and no evidence that her boyfriend, Nick, has anything to do with her disappearance.

Redhair’s story caught the attention of the Investigation Discovery’s “Disappeared” series. Crew filmed in New Mexico and the episode, “Navajo Nightmare,” will air at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, on Investigation Discovery.

The series’ mission is to shine a light on individuals who vanished seemingly without a trace, searching for answers about the missing in order to bring closure to their loved ones.

According to producers, Redhair’s case was interesting because she’s one of the many Indigenous missing women from all over the world.

“Missing persons cases are always difficult to cover, and you can feel and see the anguish in Pepita’s loved ones, most notably, her mother,” the producers said. “It’s a heartbreaking endeavor, but we have a responsibility to cover missing persons from all walks of life on ‘Disappeared,’ and we know that Pepita’s story highlights just one of the many missing Indigenous people in this underserved, underrepresented community.”

Production took place for about a week in Albuquerque and one day in Crownpoint.

The producers said the mission of “Disappeared” is to present timely stories with urgency for the public to act.

“The families of the missing participate in the hopes that the series will elevate their loved one’s story and help decipher the truth of what really happened to them,” they said. “At the end of each episode, information for the local police departments is shared in the event that a viewer has fresh leads or new information to share.”

With more than 125 hours of content between the series and a number of high-profile specials, “Disappeared” aired on Investigation Discovery from 2009 to 2018. The series has since been relaunched.

“Our recent success with the ‘Disappeared’ podcast inspired us to reboot this fan-favorite series with all new episodes,” said Jason Sarlanis, president of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming. “With the proliferation of new surveillance techniques in recent years and the audience more determined than ever to participate in solving true crime mysteries, we knew this was the right time to bring ‘Disappeared’ back in a way that could really make a difference.”

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » The search for Pepita Redhair to appear on ‘Disappeared’
1
The search for Pepita Redhair to appear on 'Disappeared'
ABQnews Seeker
The search for Pepita Redhair continues ... The search for Pepita Redhair continues after more than two years. The Albuquerque woman was last seen on March 24, 2020, after her mother, ...
2
BCSO: Deputies fatally shoot man after pursuit in South ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County deputies shot and killed ... Bernalillo County deputies shot and killed a man Tuesday afternoon in Southwest Albuquerque. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, on Twitter, said the man was ...
3
Laguna Development Corp. sells off horse racing venue in ...
ABQnews Seeker
The acquiring company, Churchill Downs Inc., ... The acquiring company, Churchill Downs Inc., purchased the property for $79 million in cash
4
Police ID 3 recent homicide victims
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police released the names of ... Albuquerque police released the names of three men fatally shot in separate incidents across the city. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the ...
5
Taos school district goes remote after stabbing
ABQnews Seeker
Taos Municipal Schools students were in ... Taos Municipal Schools students were in remote learning Tuesday after a student was stabbed by a man outside of Taos High School Monday, according ...
6
State launches website for owners to find unclaimed property
ABQnews Seeker
Written claims for unclaimed property are ... Written claims for unclaimed property are still eligible by mail
7
Fair's Junior Livestock Show raises over $610k
ABQnews Seeker
More than $610,000 was raised during ... More than $610,000 was raised during the 2022 New Mexico State Fair Junior Livestock sale. Youth involved in 4-H and FFA programs around the ...
8
Top tips for getting to Balloon Fiesta Park
ABQnews Seeker
Use the park-and-ride buses, ride a ... Use the park-and-ride buses, ride a bicycle or consider ride share services such as Uber and Lyft. Or, leave early – very early if ...
9
State just shy of federal student testing participation requirement
ABQnews Seeker
About 92% of test eligible students ... About 92% of test eligible students participated in state math and language arts assessments
My News
Most Read