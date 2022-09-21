USTA men’s tennis event comes to UNM next week

A United States Tennis Association (USTA)/ITF Pro Circuit men’s event is coming to the University of New Mexico’s tennis facility next Monday through Oct. 2.

The City of Albuquerque is the main sponsor for the event, which takes place at UNM’s McKinnon Family Tennis Stadium. Admission is free. Play will begin at 10 a.m. daily, and there also will be a night schedule of matches on Sept. 27-30 beginning at 5 p.m. each date. Concessions will be available on site.

Per UNM men’s coach Chris Russell, the event will feature players ranked as high as No. 470 for the event.

The field will include up-and-coming pros and some top current and former college players. UNM’s Georgio Samaha, a sophomore and Eldorado High alumnus who earned a Mountain West Freshman of the Week accolade last season, is entered. So is, Arda Azkar, conference Freshman of the Year in 2021. Also, Russell said Brandon Holt, primarily on the USTA Pro Circuit, is one of the competitors. He upset the No. 10 seeded Taylor Fritz in the U..S. Open’s first round recently and is the son of Tracy Austin, a former WTA World No. 1 and two-time US Open Women’s Singles champion.

There will be 32 singles in qualifying next Monday and Tuesday. The main draw and the 16 main-draw doubles teams will play next Tuesday through the Oct. 2 finals.